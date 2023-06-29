Jada Pinkett Smith Teases Possible Return of Red Table Talk After Meta Cancelation

Jada Pinkett Smith will be sitting down at the red table once more.
Months after Meta canceled Red Table Talk when it shut down its Facebook Watch platform, the actress revealed the popular talk show will be making a return on a new home.
"We've had a couple platforms reach out to us," Jada told People in a June 29 interview. "We've got some really interesting stuff happening with RTT. I'm excited about that journey."
The 51-year-old also hinted that she has other projects in the works, adding, "And we have some interesting avenues that we're looking at now. You know me, I'm always looking for the next innovative thing. Actually, there's one idea that we have in mind that I'm kind of excited about that will probably be happening, maybe, close to the release of the book."
And by book, Jada means her upcoming memoir Worthy, which she teased will dive deeper into her life than even the show did.
"So many people feel because of my talk show Red Table Talk that they know my journey," she noted. "And they really don't. There's been so much about my journey that I haven't really been able to share on a format like RTT."
Jada announced Meta's cancellation of the Facebook Watch series after five seasons in April.
"We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband," the 51-year-old wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. "We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come."
Over the years, Jada and her daughter Willow, who helped cohost the show alongside Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, have reflected on what the show means to them. Especially since, according to Willow, the series echoes real conversations she's had with her mom and grandmother.
"We saw how much it helps us," the 22-year-old shared to Rolling Stone in Feb. 2021 during a joint interview with her mom. "It was like, ‘Whoa, this is really uncovering some things. I wonder if we can give this feeling to others.'"
And as for Jada's larger goals for the show? She wants to turn expectations on their heads.
"Broadening the empire," she shared at the time. "To be able to sit as three black women and see the variety of perspectives is really interesting, because I know a lot of people just like to put black women in one big old pot. That myth has to be dissolved."