Jada Pinkett Smith Teases Possible Return of Red Table Talk After Meta Cancelation

Watch : Jada Pinkett-Smith Confirms Red Table Talk CANCELLATION

Jada Pinkett Smith will be sitting down at the red table once more.

Months after Meta canceled Red Table Talk when it shut down its Facebook Watch platform, the actress revealed the popular talk show will be making a return on a new home.

"We've had a couple platforms reach out to us," Jada told People in a June 29 interview. "We've got some really interesting stuff happening with RTT. I'm excited about that journey."

The 51-year-old also hinted that she has other projects in the works, adding, "And we have some interesting avenues that we're looking at now. You know me, I'm always looking for the next innovative thing. Actually, there's one idea that we have in mind that I'm kind of excited about that will probably be happening, maybe, close to the release of the book."

And by book, Jada means her upcoming memoir Worthy, which she teased will dive deeper into her life than even the show did.

"So many people feel because of my talk show Red Table Talk that they know my journey," she noted. "And they really don't. There's been so much about my journey that I haven't really been able to share on a format like RTT."