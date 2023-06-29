Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby No. 2

Watch : Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace

Roll out the runway, Naomi Campbell is officially a boy mom.

Two years after welcoming a baby girl, the supermodel announced a new addition to her family.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," Naomi wrote on Instagram June 29 alongside a close up shot of herself holding the newborn, with her daughter reaching over and holds her little brother's hand. "A True Gift from God. blessed! Welcome Babyboy."

Friends took to the comment section to share their well wishes, with Donatella Versace writing, "Congratulations Omi!!" and La La Anthony adding, "Congratulations…Such a beautiful blessing."

And although Naomi hasn't disclosed the father of either of her children, the announcement may come as deja vu for followers as back in May 2021 the 53-year-old surprised the world with the news she had become a first time mom.