Naomi Campbell Welcomes Baby No. 2

Roll out the runway, Naomi Campbell is officially a boy mom.
Two years after welcoming a baby girl, the supermodel announced a new addition to her family.
"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence," Naomi wrote on Instagram June 29 alongside a close up shot of herself holding the newborn, with her daughter reaching over and holds her little brother's hand. "A True Gift from God. blessed! Welcome Babyboy."
Friends took to the comment section to share their well wishes, with Donatella Versace writing, "Congratulations Omi!!" and La La Anthony adding, "Congratulations…Such a beautiful blessing."
And although Naomi hasn't disclosed the father of either of her children, the announcement may come as deja vu for followers as back in May 2021 the 53-year-old surprised the world with the news she had become a first time mom.
"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she wrote at the time. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."
And months after sharing her sweet news, the fashion icon opened up about becoming a mom, admitting that is was a role she was always looking forward to taking on.
"I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it's the biggest joy I could ever imagine," Naomi said during an interview for British Vogue's March 2022 issue alongside her then 9-month-old daughter. "I'm lucky to have her and I know that."
And she expressed that becoming a mom gave her a new "completely selfless" attitude, adding and she encourages her older friends to have babies as well—as the 50-year age gap wasn't an issue for her.
"I'm telling them all, do it!" she exclaimed. "Don't hesitate!"
Since welcoming her little one back, Naomi has kept her largely out of the spotlight, but took a moment to rave about her mini-me.
"She's a good girl: she sleeps very well, she hardly ever cries and I'm told she's very alert for her age," she gushed to the outlet. "She's just started waving, which is fun. She laughs a lot. She's almost talking. I think she might walk before she crawls. And she's got six teeth already."