Margot Robbie Channels OG Barbie With Sexy Vintage Look

This Barbie is the blueprint.

Margot Robbie channeled the iconic doll once again for the Barbie movie press tour down under in Sydney, Australia. This time around, however, the actress skipped a head-to-toe pink look and instead served up vintage glamour by wearing a version of Barbie's debut outfit.

For the June 29 event at Bondi Beach, Margot, styled by Andrew Mukamal, wowed in a custom-made Hervé Léger strapless minidress that featured thick black-and-white stripes similar to the Mattel toy's original 1959 one-piece bathing suit.

And no detail went unnoticed either, as the Babylon star's accessories were nearly identical to what Barbie wore in the past. Case in point? Margot paired her outfit with white cat-eye sunglasses form Jacques Marie Mage, black peep-toe slip-on heels and hoop earrings.

The 32-year-old also paid tribute to the original doll with her glam. Makeup artist Pati Dubroff gave the actress a strawberry-colored lip, while hairstylist Bryce Scarlett styled her hair in a wavy ponytail.