Margot Robbie Channels OG Barbie With Sexy Vintage Look

Margot Robbie pulled out the fashion archives and dressed up as the original 1959 Barbie, wearing a black-and-white strapless dress and retro white sunglasses.

This Barbie is the blueprint.

Margot Robbie channeled the iconic doll once again for the Barbie movie press tour down under in Sydney, Australia. This time around, however, the actress skipped a head-to-toe pink look and instead served up vintage glamour by wearing a version of Barbie's debut outfit.

For the June 29 event at Bondi Beach, Margot, styled by Andrew Mukamal, wowed in a custom-made Hervé Léger strapless minidress that featured thick black-and-white stripes similar to the Mattel toy's original 1959 one-piece bathing suit.

And no detail went unnoticed either, as the Babylon star's accessories were nearly identical to what Barbie wore in the past. Case in point? Margot paired her outfit with white cat-eye sunglasses form Jacques Marie Mage, black peep-toe slip-on heels and hoop earrings.

The 32-year-old also paid tribute to the original doll with her glam. Makeup artist Pati Dubroff gave the actress a strawberry-colored lip, while hairstylist Bryce Scarlett styled her hair in a wavy ponytail.

photos
Inside Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse

This isn't the first time Margot has referenced the doll's famous pin-up look. For a Met Gala 2023 after-party in May, the Australian native slipped into a black-and-white strapless minidress from Chanel.

And of course, fans saw Margot don the vintage bathing suit in the movie's teaser trailer. 

Caroline McCredie Photography

According to the star, she plans to continue using Barbie as her fashion muse. As she told Vogue, "I'm all Barbie from here until Barbie."

So, before the film hits theaters July 21, take a look at all of the times Margot has pulled pieces straight from the doll's closet.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Hi, Barbie!
Gotham/GC Images
OG Barbie
Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images
Malibu Barbie
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Pretty in Pink Barbie
Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images
Holiday Barbie
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
'80s Girlboss Barbie
Caroline McCredie Photography
Blueprint Barbie
Gotham/WireImage
Bridal Barbie
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Old-Hollywood Barbie
Jens Kalaene/picture alliance via Getty Images
Bohemian Barbie
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Executive Barbie
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
Globetrotting Barbie
Cindy Ord/WireImage
Sophisticated Barbie
Instagram
Preppy Barbie
Instagram
Retro Barbie
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Met Gala Barbie
Instagram
Hot Wheels Barbie
Manny Carabel/WireImage
Bejeweled Barbie
John Salangsang/Deadline/Shutterstock
Chic Barbie
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Golden Barbie
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Beachy Barbie
