BaubleBar 4th of July Sale: These $10 Deals Are Red, White, and Cute

Fourth of July Weekend is finally here. It's the perfect time to rest, relax, and shop, shop, shop. There are so many unbelievable sales and discounts you need to check out this weekend. The BaubleBar sale has $10 jewelry and $5 hair accessories. These prices are too good to pass up.
BaubleBar jewelry is the perfect way to elevate your wardrobe. The brand has fun, novelty pieces and classic styles that you will wear for years to come. You can get these $48 earrings for just $10. This gold necklace is normally $42, but you can get one for only $10.
Here are some of the best picks from the BaubleBar July 4th Sale.
BaubleBar $10 Deals
BaubleBar Jameika Collar Necklace
This is basically two necklaces in one since you can easily reverse it to change up your look.
BaubleBar Skylar Earrings
Make a statement with the BaubleBar Skylar Earrings. This beaded style is available in many colors.
BaubleBar Jayla Earrings
Triple the hoop, the triple the style. Step up your hoop game with this three-layer pair.
BaubleBar Evie Collar Necklace
Stop what you're doing and add this necklace to your cart. It's a classic that stands on its own and goes with everything.
BaubleBar Protection Necklace
Give yourself the gift of protection with this symbolic necklace.
BaubleBar Classic Initial Necklace- Smooth Gold Initial
Add a personal touch to your look with one of these initial necklaces.
BaubleBar Pavé Initial Curb Chain Bracelet
Elevate your classic chain bracelet with one of these initial-adorned styles.
BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet - Gold Plated
The BaubleBar Pisa Bracelets are truly iconic. Stack them up, wear them on their own, or layer them with other bracelets.
BaubleBar Tiffany Collar Necklace
Bring some subtle sophistication to your jewelry collection with this necklace.
BaubleBar Jenna Necklace
The BaubleBar Jenna Necklace adds a little bit of a twist to any look.
BaubleBar Retro Positivity Pisa Bracelet
Wear your heart on your sleeve with one of these adorable bracelets.
BaubleBar Meaningful Motif Curb Chain Bracelet
Stack one of these Evil Eye or heart bracelets with your favorites or wear it on its own.
BaubleBar Raquel Earrings
Go bold and get a pair of these threaded, statement earrings in every color.
BaubleBar Mary Earrings
Make your classic hoops jealous with this bold, ruffled pair.
BaubleBar Catalina Collar Necklace
Amp up the glamour with the BaubleBar Catalina Collar Necklace, which comes in gold and silver.
BaubleBar Thin Crust Earrings
Pay homage to your favorite snack with some pizza earrings.
While you have jewelry on your mind, you need to check out this top-rated $9 cleaning pen.