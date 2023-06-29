BaubleBar 4th of July Sale: These $10 Deals Are Red, White, and Cute

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Fourth of July Weekend is finally here. It's the perfect time to rest, relax, and shop, shop, shop. There are so many unbelievable sales and discounts you need to check out this weekend. The BaubleBar sale has $10 jewelry and $5 hair accessories. These prices are too good to pass up.

BaubleBar jewelry is the perfect way to elevate your wardrobe. The brand has fun, novelty pieces and classic styles that you will wear for years to come. You can get these $48 earrings for just $10. This gold necklace is normally $42, but you can get one for only $10.

Here are some of the best picks from the BaubleBar July 4th Sale.