BaubleBar 4th of July Sale: These $10 Deals Are Red, White, and Cute

Celebrate Fourth of July Weekend by stocking up on BaubleBar necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, hair accessories, and more.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 29, 2023 7:57 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Fourth of July Weekend is finally here. It's the perfect time to rest, relax, and shop, shop, shop. There are so many unbelievable sales and discounts you need to check out this weekend. The BaubleBar sale has $10 jewelry and $5 hair accessories. These prices are too good to pass up.

BaubleBar jewelry is the perfect way to elevate your wardrobe. The brand has fun, novelty pieces and classic styles that you will wear for years to come. You can get these $48 earrings for just $10. This gold necklace is normally $42, but you can get one for only $10. 

Here are some of the best picks from the BaubleBar July 4th Sale

BaubleBar $10 Deals

BaubleBar Jameika Collar Necklace

This is basically two necklaces in one since you can easily reverse it to change up your look.

$38
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Skylar Earrings

Make a statement with the BaubleBar Skylar Earrings. This beaded style is available in many colors.

$48
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Jayla Earrings

Triple the hoop, the triple the style. Step up your hoop game with this three-layer pair.

$42
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Evie Collar Necklace

Stop what you're doing and add this necklace to your cart. It's a classic that stands on its own and goes with everything.

$42
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Protection Necklace

Give yourself the gift of protection with this symbolic necklace.

$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Classic Initial Necklace- Smooth Gold Initial

Add a personal touch to your look with one of these initial necklaces.

$38
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Pavé Initial Curb Chain Bracelet

Elevate your classic chain bracelet with one of these initial-adorned styles.

$34
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Pisa Bracelet - Gold Plated

The BaubleBar Pisa Bracelets are truly iconic. Stack them up, wear them on their own, or layer them with other bracelets.

$30
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Tiffany Collar Necklace

Bring some subtle sophistication to your jewelry collection with this necklace.

$38
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Jenna Necklace

The BaubleBar Jenna Necklace adds a little bit of a twist to any look.

$38
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Retro Positivity Pisa Bracelet

Wear your heart on your sleeve with one of these adorable bracelets

$30
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Meaningful Motif Curb Chain Bracelet

Stack one of these Evil Eye or heart bracelets with your favorites or wear it on its own. 

$34
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Raquel Earrings

Go bold and get a pair of these threaded, statement earrings in every color.

$48
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mary Earrings

Make your classic hoops jealous with this bold, ruffled pair.

$48
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Catalina Collar Necklace

Amp up the glamour with the BaubleBar Catalina Collar Necklace, which comes in gold and silver.

$36
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Thin Crust Earrings

Pay homage to your favorite snack with some pizza earrings

$28
$10
BaubleBar

