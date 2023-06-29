Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Officially Move Out of Frogmore Cottage

Watch : Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Asked to Vacate Frogmore

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just made another royal exit.

Three years after stepping back as working members of the U.K. royal family, the pair have given up Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. The news also comes months after the couple were asked to leave the royal residence, which was renovated for them and where they have stayed during occasional trips since they moved to the United States in 2020.

"We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage," Sir Michael Stevens, keeper of the Privy Purse, said at the annual Sovereign Grant account briefing on royal finances, Sky News reported June 29. "We will not be going into any detail on those arrangements here."

He added, "Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."