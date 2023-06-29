Madonna Released From Hospital After Battle With Bacterial Infection

Watch : Madonna Hospitalized in the ICU With “Serious Bacterial Infection”

Madonna is continuing to heal after a recent medical issue.

After the 64-year-old recently spent several days in the intensive care unit after developing a "serious bacterial infection," June 24, she is now out of the hospital. A source told E! News June 29, "she is home and feeling better."

The update comes a day after Madonna's manager Guy Oseary shared the news of her hospitalization in a statement on Instagram. In addition to confirming her upcoming Celebration Tour would be postponed, he also gave an update on how she was doing. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Guy noted in his June 28 statement. "A full recovery is expected."

The "Vogue" singer's health scare comes less than a month before the tour—which was honoring her 40 years in music—was scheduled to start in Vancouver, Canada.

Five months before her hospitalization, the Grammy winner expressed her excitement over the concert series.