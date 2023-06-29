Behati Prinsloo Shares Glimpse Inside Family Trip to Paris With Adam Levine and Their 3 Kids

This adorable family vacation has us saying, "Sugar, yes please."
Behati Prinsloo gave fans a glimpse into her Parisian vacation with husband Adam Levine and their three kids
The model—who shares kids Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5, and a baby she welcomed in January with the Maroon 5 frontman—summed up the experience by noting on her Instagram Stories June 28, "Jet lag hits different with three kids."
She then showcased how they spent their time in Paris, in snaps where the family of five can be seen enjoying the Louvre Museum, taking in da Vinci's Mona Lisa, eating Parisian cuisine and spending time at the city's many landmarks.
Though the 35-year-old kept in the family's tradition of hiding their children's faces, she did give a few glimpses of baby number three. First, Behati posted a sweet snap of herself and her baby in matching gray outfits, and then a second image breastfeeding her youngest in front of a Ferris wheel.
She captioned the latter photo, "Everything feels chicer in Paris."
Behati's new photos of her and Adam's youngest come a little more than a month after she shared the first photo their baby in a series of other adorable family photos.
The former Victoria Secret Angel's May 9 post, which she captioned "A blink of an eye," featured the "Sugar" singer on a beach at sunset, holding their newest addition in the air with the baby's head just out of frame.
