Why Tia Mowry Says Her 2 Kids Were Part of Her Decision to Divorce Cory Hardrict

Watch : How Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Plan to Approach Dating

Tia Mowry wants to lead by example.

The Sister, Sister alum recently reflected on her reasons for divorcing husband Cory Hardrict last year after 14 years of marriage. She says that her kids—son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 5, who she shares with Cory—played a large part in her decision.

"A part of my decision was also for them," Tia said in a June 28 interview with HelloBeautiful. "For them seeing their mother walk in truth. I feel like it's a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision. It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life."

She continued, "But if they see that mommy can do it, that mommy, no matter what people say, no matter, even if there's some sort of doubt, whatever, mommy pushed through. [They can say] my mommy is living and chasing her truth. I want my children to do that. That's the best gift I can give them."