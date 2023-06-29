Why Tia Mowry Says Her 2 Kids Were Part of Her Decision to Divorce Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry recently opened up about the role her kids played in her decision to divorce Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage.

Tia Mowry wants to lead by example. 

The Sister, Sister alum recently reflected on her reasons for divorcing husband Cory Hardrict last year after 14 years of marriage. She says that her kids—son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 5, who she shares with Cory—played a large part in her decision.

"A part of my decision was also for them," Tia said in a June 28 interview with HelloBeautiful. "For them seeing their mother walk in truth. I feel like it's a great lesson for them because it was not an easy decision. It was one of the hardest decisions that I had ever had to make in my entire life."

She continued, "But if they see that mommy can do it, that mommy, no matter what people say, no matter, even if there's some sort of doubt, whatever, mommy pushed through. [They can say] my mommy is living and chasing her truth. I want my children to do that. That's the best gift I can give them."

Because when it comes down to it, Tia just wants her children to live for themselves. 

"I want for them not to live a life that I want them to live," the 44-year-old added. "For them not to live a life that everybody else wants them to live or what they think that they should be or live. I want them to see that it is okay to have a bad day. I want them to see that it is okay to chase your joy."

Andrew Toth/Getty Images for MACRO

Tia shared the news of her split with Cory in October 2022. In divorce papers filed on Oct. 3 and obtained by E! News, the Twitches actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for separation.

"I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

The actress added, "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

But despite their split, Cory and Tia have presented a united front in the wake of their divorce

Only two months after announcing their breakup, the former couple celebrated Christmas together. In a series of photos shared to Instagram Dec. 25, the pair were seen embracing their children while in front the fireplace.

"Family will ALWAYS be Family," Tia captioned their pics. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

