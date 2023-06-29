Peter Thomas Roth Deal: Get 2 Rose Stem Cell Masks for the Price of 1

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I have so many skincare products addressing specific concerns. In my personal experience, there are very few products that really do it all. When I find a multitasking beauty product that actually works and does not irritate my super-sensitive skin, I have to rave about it.
Peter Thomas Roth is one of my absolute favorite skincare brands. These products always come through for me. A favorite is the Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Gel Mask because it calms down my skin when it's irritated and red. It hydrates, adds radiance, decreases dullness, and tones the skin, per the brand. It also helps improve the signs of aging. If you really want a spa-like experience, put this in the fridge before using it. It is incredibly refreshing.
My skin feels soft and looks radiant whenever I use this mask. If you want to step up your hydration, you can get two supersized Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Gel Masks for the price of one from QVC.
Peter Thomas Roth Super-Size Rose Stem Cell Gel Mask Duo
Apply this mask on clean skin for about 10 minutes. Rinse it off with cool water. If you want an extra refreshing experience you can keep it in the fridge. If you want an extra dose of hydration, leave it on overnight.
These customer reviews will convince you to add this mask to your skincare routine.
Peter Thomas Roth Super-Size Rose Stem Cell Gel Mask Duo Reviews
A shopper raved, "When I get a breakout I put this on it at night and it clears it right up by morning! Love the way it makes my skin feel. I am ordering the large bottle and the Rose cleansing gel so I can see what it does for my mature skin."
Another shared, "I had NO Idea just how much I would love this mask! I use it every other night for extra hydration - even in Houston! It is light and smells amazing!"
Someone explained, "I keep this one in the refrigerator because I it feels so very cool and refreshing on my face and neck. Sometimes I leave it on, if I'm not going outside. The product instructions say you can leave it on if put on lightly or you can wash it off in 10 or 15 minutes. It does what it says it will do - brightens, firms, and reduces the appearance of fine lines."
"I love Peter Thomas Roth products. My 73 year old face has improved so much. The rose stem cell is amazing. I put it on overnight. When I rinse it off in the morning I feel like I had a facial. It is so cool and feels amazing," a reviewer wrote.
