Peter Thomas Roth Deal: Get 2 Rose Stem Cell Masks for the Price of 1

I have so many skincare products addressing specific concerns. In my personal experience, there are very few products that really do it all. When I find a multitasking beauty product that actually works and does not irritate my super-sensitive skin, I have to rave about it.

Peter Thomas Roth is one of my absolute favorite skincare brands. These products always come through for me. A favorite is the Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Gel Mask because it calms down my skin when it's irritated and red. It hydrates, adds radiance, decreases dullness, and tones the skin, per the brand. It also helps improve the signs of aging. If you really want a spa-like experience, put this in the fridge before using it. It is incredibly refreshing.

My skin feels soft and looks radiant whenever I use this mask. If you want to step up your hydration, you can get two supersized Peter Thomas Roth Rose Stem Cell Gel Masks for the price of one from QVC.