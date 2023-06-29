Polaris Guitarist Ryan Siew Dead at 26

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The music industry has lost one of their own.

Australian metalcore band Polaris recently announced with "shattered hearts & the deepest sorrow" that its guitarist Ryan Siew died on June 19. A cause of death was not revealed.

"He was 26 years old, and for 10 incredible years he was our best friend and artistic soulmate," his bandmates Daniel Furnari, Jake Steinhauser, Jamie Hails and Rick Schneider wrote on Instagram June 27. "Those years will never be enough."

The group members went on to share how they'll remember Siew.

"He was kindhearted and clever, he was funny and brave and creative, and he was talented beyond all measure," they continued. "He loved art, and beauty in all its forms. He loved great food in great company. He loved Harry Potter and psych-thrillers and crime documentaries. He loved music, more diversely than you could ever imagine, and spoke its language in ways that only the rarest among us do."