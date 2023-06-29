Get a Mess-Free Tan and Save $21 on the Isle of Paradise Glow Clear Self-Tanning Mousse

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Summer is finally here, Fourth of July is upon us, and there's no better time to start faux tanning. Instead of basking in the sun's harmful rays, add a reliable self-tanner to your beauty routine. As a self-proclaimed tanning expert, I highly recommend Isle of Paradise. I use their tanning drops every other day and I'm always looking for great deals on the brand's products.

Isle of Paradise is a great brand because the products are incredibly easy to use. The Isle of Paradise Glow Clear Self-Tanning Mousse is amazing because it goes on clear and doesn't stain my bed sheets and bath towels. The clear mousse absorbs super quickly, so I don't have to feel cold waiting for my tanner to dry so I can put clothes on. I can put on this mousse and then get dressed in any outfit with no problems— even a white t-shirt. Just like all Isle of Paradise products, the color is natural-looking and long-lasting. There are three gorgeous shades to choose from.

I could not be more obsessed with this product. If you want to get your bronze on, there's a $50 bundle with two Glow Clear Self-Tanning Mousses and an applicator mitt. If you purchased all of those products separately, it would cost $71. My personal advice: self-tanner is not a product you want to run out of mid-application. It's always good to have a backup and this set is a must-buy.