45 Lululemon Finds I Predict Will Sell Out 4th of July Weekend: Don’t Miss These Buys Starting at $9

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Fourth of July Weekend is a great time to hang with your loved ones, catch the fireworks, eat some barbeque, and shop. Unfortunately, there is not a lululemon sale.

However, if you want to get some lululemon styles at a reduced price, the We Made Too Much Section has lots of amazing options. Take 50% off this sweat-wicking tank top, which comes in many colors. You can save $49 on this high-rise skirt, which is just as fashionable as it is functional. Nab these cropped leggings and save $39. This romper is $69 off.

If shopping is your favorite activity for a holiday weekend, check out these lululemon picks before they sell out.