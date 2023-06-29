45 Lululemon Finds I Predict Will Sell Out 4th of July Weekend: Don’t Miss These Buys Starting at $9

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fourth of July Weekend is a great time to hang with your loved ones, catch the fireworks, eat some barbeque, and shop. Unfortunately, there is not a lululemon sale.
However, if you want to get some lululemon styles at a reduced price, the We Made Too Much Section has lots of amazing options. Take 50% off this sweat-wicking tank top, which comes in many colors. You can save $49 on this high-rise skirt, which is just as fashionable as it is functional. Nab these cropped leggings and save $39. This romper is $69 off.
If shopping is your favorite activity for a holiday weekend, check out these lululemon picks before they sell out.
The Best Lululemon Specials
lululemon Straight Strap Close-to-Body Shelf Tank Top Online Only
Getting dressed is simple with this tank top that has a built-in shelf bra. It's smooth, stretchy, and super comfy. You'll need one in every color. It's great for summer and the ideal base layer during other seasons.
lululemon Women's Power Stride No-Show Sock with Active Grip
These are not your standard socks. They have 360° arch support and fabric with grip that keeps your socks in place instead of slipping around.
lululemon Waterside Scoop One-Piece Swimsuit
This is the ideal one-piece suit. It's made from quick-drying, stretchy fabric that feels amazingly comfortable.
lululemon Align High-Rise Crop
These lululemon high-rise leggings stretch beyond your imagination. You deserve luxurious comfort in your everyday life. Get one in every color while it's available at a great price.
lululemon The Workout Mat 6mm
Use this mat for high-intensity workouts. It was thoughtfully designed with a grippy surface that will prevent you from slipping around. There are three colors to choose from.
lululemon Align Bodysuit
This romper is the easiest outfit. It's one piece, comfortable, and stretchy. You can't ask for more. It comes in many colors.
lululemon Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe
These sneakers are designed with running and training in mind. They have dual-density cushioning, which delivers the bounce and agile support that's ideal for running. These are available in several colors.
lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt Long
Rock the look of a skirt and get some coverage with the built-in liner and pocket. This skirt comes in 10 colors.
lululemon Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top
Train hard without discomfort in this super-breathable tank that is made from sweat-wicking fabric that dries quickly and delivers phenomenal stretch.
lululemon Heavyweight Cotton T-Shirt Bodysuit
Strike a balance between casual and chic with this bodysuit that has cuffed sleeves.
lululemon Cotton Wrap-Front T-Shirt Dress
You just found your new default outfit for those busy days where you still want to look cute. It is supremely comfortable, chic, and adjustable thanks to wrap tie at the waist.
lululemon Ebb to Street Long Sleeve Shirt
Move freely with this soft, seamless top that's perfect for yoga, pilates, and lounging, of course.
lululemon Align Waist-Length Tank Top
You'll feel like you're wearing nothing in this incredibly weightless tank top. It's buttery soft and you'll want one in every single color.
lululemon Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant
Yes, loungewear can be chic. These wide leg pants prove that, for sure. They're weightless, easy-going, and a year-round essential. They also come in dark pink.
lululemon Quick-Dry Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
Rock this quick-drying polo for tennis, golf, or any day when you want to keep cool.
lululemon Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
You'll want to live in this cropped version of lululemon's Scuba Hoodie. It's breathable, warm, cozy, and comes in a bunch of colors.
lululemon Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend T-Shirt
Here's an elevated version of your everyday essential. Nab this t-shirt in every single color.
lululemon Quick-Dry Sleeveless Polo Shirt
This quick-dry polo shirt is just what you need for a hot day, whether you're running errands, playing tennis, or hitting the golf course.
lululemon Align High-Rise Short
These biker shorts come in three lengths and a ton of colors. They're comfortable, supportive, moisture-wicking and an everyday favorite.
lululemon Track That Mid-Rise Lined Short
Add some fun to your workout wardrobe with leopard print shorts, or opt for one of the solid colors. These shorts have high-coverage with a little extra room designed with running in mind.
lululemon Align Hip-Length Racerback Tank Top
This buttery soft tank is perfect for a pilates or yoga session, but it's just so comfortable you'll want to wear it all the time. It's a great layering piece too.
lululemon Lightweight Stretch Running Tank Top
Step up your fitness with this lightweight top made from a textured fabric that helps maximize airflow while you run, per the brand.
lululemon Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu Online Only
These flared pants are a coveted classic. Whether you're working out or lounging around, you'll want to wear these pants. This fabric is sweat-wicking, breathable, and supremely comfortable. There are a handful of colors to choose from.
A shopper said, "Game changer. Shocked I dug these. I have fought the super high rise style but am now a convert. Love the bootcut."
lululemon Sculpt Tank Top
This tank is lightweight and breathable thanks the strategically placed mesh inserts. The fabric has four-way stretch and it wicks sweat to keep you cool and dry. You'll want one in several colors.
lululemon Energy Longline Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups
Good sports bras can be tough to find. Thankfully, lululemon always comes through. This one is sleek and provides low-friction support. The fabric wicks sweat and it feels cool to the touch. You'll want to wear this multiple days a week.
lululemon Love Tank Top
You'll obsess over this supremely soft tank top. It's stretchy, breathable, and an everyday favorite. Get one in each color.
lululemon Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short
These shorts were specifically designed for running. They have a little extra room to maximize your stride and support movement. They come in many colors and they're a very popular lululemon favorite.
"Fabulous running shorts I've purchased 7 of them in the last month," a shopper said.
lululemon Rest Less Cropped Half Zip
This zip-up is the cozy, sweat-wicking layer you need in your wardrobe whether you're hitting the gym or skiing the slopes.
lululemon Align Tank Top
This tank is so weightless that you'll forget you even have it on. Get one in every single color. This fabric is buttery soft, breathable, sweat-wicking, and super stretchy. There's even a built-in bra for extra support.
lululemon Scuba High-Rise Relaxed Jogger
Make your old sweatpants jealous with these joggers made from lululemon's beloved scuba fabric. These pants are available in three colors.
lululemon UV Protection Running Long Sleeve Shirt
If you love to run outside, this long-sleeve top has the sun protection you'll appreciate thanks to its built-in UV protection. This is a comfortable shirt that moves with you instead of restricting your exercise. It's also available in white.
lululemon Ebb to Street Cropped Racerback Tank Top
No one likes chafing. You can avoid that with this tank top's seamless construction. This fabric has unbeatable four-way stretch and it wicks sweat, keeping you cool, dry, and comfortable.
A lululemon shopper said, "Bought this to do higher intensity workouts & loved it! The built in bra held the *girls* in place at my spinning class. Perfect length and not too cropped."
lululemon Align Reversible Bra Light Support, A/B Cup
This is basically two sports bras in one since it's reversible. It's buttery soft, supportive, and incredibly lightweight.
lululemon Ribbed Nulu Cropped Define Jacket
This zip-up has that feel-good fit that can do it all. You'll be looking for excuses to wear this one, whether you are working out or hanging out.
lululemon Align High-Neck Tank Top
This is one of those tops you will live in. It's great for fitness or you can layer it as a fashionable layer outside of the gym. It comes in many colors and prints.
lululemon Back in Action Long Sleeve Shirt Spark
This is one of those classic tops you'll reach for again and again. It's soft, comfy, and it comes in many colors.
lululemon Align T-Shirt
This top is weightless and next-level soft, designed with yoga in mind. It's available in 23 colors.
lululemon Ebb to Street Bra Light Support, C/D Cup Online Only
Skip the chafe when you wear this bra with seamless construction. Reach every yoga pose in this bra with convertible straps and soft fabric. A shopper said, "LOVE this bra! I wear it normally in addition to when I do yoga and low impact movements. Highly recommend. I wear a 36D normally and wear this in a 12."
lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25 Inches
Focus on your workout, not your leggings. These are made from lululemon's fastest drying fabric, called Everlux. It's super breathable and just what you need for a high intensity workout. There are 16 colors and prints to choose from.
lululemon Align Long Sleeve Shirt
This top is so incredibly soft and weightless. It was designed for yoga, but you can wear this outside of the studio as well. This top comes in 15 colors.
A fan of this style reviewed,"I own three of these now, I have pretty broad shoulders and I am more flat chested but the neckline on this just makes me feel so pretty and feminine even in workout wear. I wear them to the gym or as regular shirts and I always get a ton of compliments."
lululemon Court Crush Dress
Whether you play tennis or not, you'll serve up style in this fashionably functional dress, which comes in 11 colors. Some shoppers recommended sizing up.
A lululemon customer said, "I absolutely love this dress.. This is such a great piece. I can literally wear this dress for anything from working out in the yard to running errands around town. It is so adorable and flattering. The shorts underneath stay in place which is a huge deal for me since I have larger thighs. I did size up but kind of wished I wouldn't have. I don't play tennis but have been wanting a multi-purpose dress."
lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt Long
This skirt has a built-in liner and strategic ventilation so you can move freely. There's even a discreet zippered pocket at the seam for your small essentials. Black is a classic choice, but there are 13 great hues to choose from ranging from bright to neutral.
lululemon All Powered Up Bra Medium Support, A-G Cups
This is an amazing sports bra, designed to fit cups A-G. It provides support for medium-impact workouts including cycling, cardio, and HIIT and it's made from a comfortable, sweat-wicking fabric.
lululemon Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0 Race Length
Bring a bright pop of color to your gym with this tank top. It's great for running, training, and just hanging out, of course. The minimal seams reduce the possibility of chafing and the fabric has Silverescent technology, powered by X-STATIC, which "inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria on the fabric."
There are several colors to choose from. One shopper said, "I love the race length. These tanks keep you cool as a cucumber in the summer."
Power Pivot Ribbed Tank Top
This is a two-in-one top. Wear it as a v-neck style or flip it around to get more coverage at the front. It comes in four colors.
If you're still shopping, you'll love these lululemon belt bags, backpacks, totes, and more.