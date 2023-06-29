Blake Lively Gives a Nod to Baby No. 4 While Announcing New Business Venture

Watch : Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Visit the Great British Bake Off Tent

Raise a glass to Blake Lively.

Nearly two years after launching her line of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers Betty Buzz, the actress debuted her new sparkling cocktail brand Betty Booze for, as she put it, "those who want the alcohol." And she made a reference to her and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child upon sharing the news.

"@bettybooze At your service," she wrote on Instagram Stories June 28. "These are recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy Responsibly..ish."

Blake and Ryan have yet to tell fans the name or sex of baby no. 4. However, the Gossip Girl alum—who'd revealed the pregnancy last September—indicated that she'd given birth after she posted a picture of herself sans baby bump on Instagram in February.

And the Deadpool star—who also shares daughters James, 8; Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Blake—has since confirmed the arrival of their newest family member. Like when he gave a subtle shout-out to the little one upon announcing his new series Bedtime Stories with Ryan and wrote on Instagram, "The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child."