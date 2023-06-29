Blake Lively Gives a Nod to Baby No. 4 While Announcing New Business Venture

As Blake Lively debuted her new cocktail brand June 28, the Gossip Girl alum made a reference to her four kids, whom she shares with Ryan Reynolds.

By Elyse Dupre Jun 29, 2023 12:32 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesBlake LivelyRyan ReynoldsCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Visit the Great British Bake Off Tent

Raise a glass to Blake Lively.

Nearly two years after launching her line of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers Betty Buzz, the actress debuted her new sparkling cocktail brand Betty Booze for, as she put it, "those who want the alcohol." And she made a reference to her and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child upon sharing the news.

"@bettybooze At your service," she wrote on Instagram Stories June 28. "These are recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy Responsibly..ish."

Blake and Ryan have yet to tell fans the name or sex of baby no. 4. However, the Gossip Girl alum—who'd revealed the pregnancy last September—indicated that she'd given birth after she posted a picture of herself sans baby bump on Instagram in February.

And the Deadpool star—who also shares daughters James, 8; Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Blake—has since confirmed the arrival of their newest family member. Like when he gave a subtle shout-out to the little one upon announcing his new series Bedtime Stories with Ryan and wrote on Instagram, "The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child."

photos
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Most Adorable Quotes About Each Other

While Blake and Ryan haven't formally introduced their bundle of joy to the world, she did share more about Betty Booze. Even though the A Simple Favor star noted on Instagram that "drinking isn't my thing," she made it clear that "for f* sake, flavor is."

In fact, Blake unveiled three Betty Booze flavors: Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry (noting on Instagram she often bakes with bourbon), Sparkling Tequila With Oak Smoked Lemonade (sharing "There's butter. In lemonade.") and Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso. 

"It's really f*ing delicious," she wrote on Instagram Stories about the latter. "And if there's one thing I don't compromise on. It's flavor. And husbands. Ok that's two things."

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Blasts Kim Kardashian's "Greediness" Amid Feud

2

Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Chose Baby's Name

3

Blake Lively Gives a Nod to Baby No. 4 While Announcing New Brand

And ultimately, Blake suggested that Betty Buzz and Betty Booze—with Betty being in honor of her dad's mom and sister—gave people options.

"Because that's what hosts do," she added on Instagram Stories. "We make something for everyone. And not usually ourselves. Wait, I'm describing moms now."

To read some of Blake and Ryan's quotes about parenthood, scroll on.

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
This Will Make Your Head Spin

"I have seen Frozen with my daughters so, so many times and people don't know this, but if you play Frozen backwards, it's actually a shot for shot remake of The Exorcist," Reynolds joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018.

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Fun Uncle

On Dec. 15, 2016, Reynolds and Lively debuted their daughters James and Inez for the first time, at the actor's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony (a common setting for notoriously private celebrities to introduce the world to their kids). During his speech, Reynolds said to his wife, "You make everything better—absolutely everything in my life better. You've given us two of the most incredible children that I could ever hope to have. You've made me the father of my dreams when I thought I only had fun uncle potential."

Getty Images
Best Thing Ever

In August 2016, before the birth of the couple's second daughter, Reynolds told E! News, "There's nothing on earth more grounding than having a baby. It's the best thing that could ever happen to someone."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The Messy Side

"It's tough when you get pooped on and barfed on, but having a baby is wonderful," the proud mama told NW Magazine in 2016. "Even when it's tough and I'm exhausted, I think, 'I am so fortunate.'"

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage
A Bullet for Baby

During a visit to the Late Show with David Letterman in 2015, Reynolds gushed about his marriage and his daughter, but made sure viewers knew who was more important. "'I would take a bullet for you. I could never love anything as much as I love you.' I would say that to my wife. And the second I looked in that baby's eyes, I knew in that exact moment that if we were ever under attack, I would use my wife as a human shield to protect that baby."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
The Joys of Fatherhood

In tradition with his dark sense of humor, Reynolds shared this little parenting joke with his Twitter followers in 2016: "Being a father is the single greatest feeling on earth. Not including those wonderful years I spent without a child, of course."

Gennady Avramenko/Epsilon/Getty Images
Daddy's Dirty Work

"I always do the dirty work," Reynolds said on NBC's Today show in 2016. "I'm happy to do the dirty work. So does she, but I'm always, I love getting up in the middle of the night, I'm fine with that, you know, all that stuff."

Fatherhood, he said, has been "amazing."

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
Morning Duties

"I had one of those mornings, rare mornings, where my daughter just didn't want me to leave—and it was only because my wife was asleep," Reynolds said in 2016. "But it was like, you didn't want to go. You just like, it kills you."

George Pimentel/WireImage
There's Dad!

"You know, what was really weird was, we were watching the Super Bowl and my daughter saw it and she totally recognized me. There was like 12 of me, which is just like, to her, was like 24 useless boobs," Reynolds said in 2016. "She was so not impressed. She was like, 'Eh, whatever.'"

AKM-GSI
Becoming A Big Kid

"Damn it's hard letting your infant daughter go somewhere alone for the first time, I was a total mess dropping her off at Burning Man," Ryan joked to his Twitter followers in 2016.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX Shutterstock
Look Who's Talking

"She's great, man. She's great," the proud papa gushed in 2015 before revealing whether the couple's then-only child James has started speaking. "We're getting a lot of sounds, nothing that sounds like discernible English at this point," he quipped, adding, "I'm mocking her a lot."

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Silly Love

"@vancityreynolds Since the day our baby was born, I've felt so strongly in my heart that you were most likely the father," Lively wrote on Instagram in 2015. "#ILoveYouSoMuchItsSilly."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
It's a Constant Surprise

"Having a baby is just living in the constant unexpected," Lively said in 2016. "You never know when you're gonna get crapped on or when you're gonna get a big smile or when that smile immediately turns into hysterics. It might be like living with a drug addict. But you have a baby and you think, 'I can't imagine ever not having a baby,' because they grow up so quickly. I'd be an 80-year-old woman with a baby if I could."

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Family Is Everything

 "It's the best," Lively said in 2015. "It's the thing that binds us all—family. We have very unique jobs for a living, but we all are a part of someone's family. It's a nice thing."

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Father's Day Gift

"On Father's Day, my daughter smiled at me," Reynolds tweeted in 2015. "It was all the gift I needed as I packed a bag and left for 6 years to write a book on parenting."

Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Everything's Worth It

"There have been times where I woke up, literally had no idea I had been walking for five minutes," he told E! News while promoting his movie Woman in Gold in 2015.

"But you love it. You wake up in the middle of the night, you got a big stupid smile on your face. I was telling someone else that. Anything else that woke you up every 45 minutes, you'd kill it. But when it's a baby, it's the best thing that ever happened to you."

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Proud Papa

"One of the most common things in the world is making out, having a couple of drinks, and then doing it, and then having a baby. I was perfectly sober for this one though. I gotta say," Reynolds joked in 2016.

"It's amazing. I just always marvel how common it is and yet how profound it is. And I always laugh because you know celebrities you always cringe when they talk about their kids. Like 'my child is the only one that has ever exited a womb out, ever.'"

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Daddy's Little Girl

"Well, a lot of people have done this, so you always want to temper it with a little of self-effacement. But I love it," Reynolds said in 2015 about then-only child James. "I truly worship that kid. It's terrible. She has me so far wrapped around her finger it's dumb. She says 'Dada' and I will walk through a cement wall to get to her."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Blasts Kim Kardashian's "Greediness" Amid Feud

2

Proof Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Already Chose Baby's Name

3

Blake Lively Gives a Nod to Baby No. 4 While Announcing New Brand

4

Kelsea Ballerini Struck in the Face By Object While Performing Onstage

5

Colleen Ballinger Accuser Reacts to Her "Evil" Denial Video