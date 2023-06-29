Blake Lively Gives a Nod to Baby No. 4 While Announcing New Business Venture

Raise a glass to Blake Lively.
Nearly two years after launching her line of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers Betty Buzz, the actress debuted her new sparkling cocktail brand Betty Booze for, as she put it, "those who want the alcohol." And she made a reference to her and Ryan Reynolds' fourth child upon sharing the news.
"@bettybooze At your service," she wrote on Instagram Stories June 28. "These are recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy Responsibly..ish."
Blake and Ryan have yet to tell fans the name or sex of baby no. 4. However, the Gossip Girl alum—who'd revealed the pregnancy last September—indicated that she'd given birth after she posted a picture of herself sans baby bump on Instagram in February.
And the Deadpool star—who also shares daughters James, 8; Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Blake—has since confirmed the arrival of their newest family member. Like when he gave a subtle shout-out to the little one upon announcing his new series Bedtime Stories with Ryan and wrote on Instagram, "The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child."
While Blake and Ryan haven't formally introduced their bundle of joy to the world, she did share more about Betty Booze. Even though the A Simple Favor star noted on Instagram that "drinking isn't my thing," she made it clear that "for f* sake, flavor is."
In fact, Blake unveiled three Betty Booze flavors: Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry (noting on Instagram she often bakes with bourbon), Sparkling Tequila With Oak Smoked Lemonade (sharing "There's butter. In lemonade.") and Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso.
"It's really f*ing delicious," she wrote on Instagram Stories about the latter. "And if there's one thing I don't compromise on. It's flavor. And husbands. Ok that's two things."
And ultimately, Blake suggested that Betty Buzz and Betty Booze—with Betty being in honor of her dad's mom and sister—gave people options.
"Because that's what hosts do," she added on Instagram Stories. "We make something for everyone. And not usually ourselves. Wait, I'm describing moms now."
