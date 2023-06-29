Kelsea Ballerini Struck in the Face By Object While Performing Onstage in Idaho

Kelsea Ballerini's latest performance took an unexpected turn.
The "Dibs" singer had to temporarily pause her June 28 show after she was struck in the face, becoming the latest musician to suffer an injury onstage.
As the 29-year-old belted out her song, "If You Go Down" during her show at the Idaho Botanical Garden in Boise, Idaho, a fan threw an unknown object that landed in the middle of her face, forcing her to stop mid-song.
As seen in videos shared to social media, Ballerini seemingly tended to her eye as she spoke onstage with her violinist, later walking backstage. Social media users have speculated that the object may have been a bracelet.
After the incident, Ballerini returned to the stage and addressed the importance of safety at her shows, as seen in a TikTok shared by a fan account.
"Can we just talk about what happened?" she asked the crowd. "All I care about is keeping everyone safe. If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know."
She added, "If anyone's pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling, just always flag it. Don't throw things. You know?"
As the "Legends" singer explained, she wants to help foster a safe space during performances.
"I always want shows of mine—every show for every artist, but I'm control of this one—I just want it to be a safe place for everyone," she continued. "We have little kids and just...can you help me do that tonight?"
The onstage mishap involving Ballerini comes nearly two weeks after Bebe Rexha also suffered an injury after a concertgoer threw a phone on stage striking her in the face mid-show. In a video of the incident shared to Twitter, the "Meant to Be" singer was seen crouched over onstage after being struck as crew members rush to her aid.
Bebe updated fans on the injury the following day, writing, "I'm good" in a June 19 Instagram post along with two photos of her bruised left eye.
E! News previously confirmed that a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault in connection to that incident.