Restock Alert: Get Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Glazing Milk Before It Sells Out, Again

My skin is so sensitive and easily irritated. It has been so difficult to find products that actually improve my skin because I'm so focused on just making sure I don't further irritate it. As a result, I am always so skeptical to try new products. To my surprise, Hailey Bieber's skincare line Rhode really comes through to calm and hydrate my irritated skin.
I've been consistently using the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and the Peptide Lip Treatment since the brand launched and I couldn't be happier with the results. The brand's newest product, Glazing Milk, sold out when it launched. That was a surprise to no one, of course. If you missed out on the launch, you're in luck because the Rhode Glazing Milk restocks at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET on June 29, 2023. If you struggle with red skin and want to improve your skin barrier, Rhode's latest product could be the solution you've been hoping for.
Rhode Restock
Rhode Glazing Milk
Ditch redness, dryness, and dullness when you add the Rhode Glazing Milk to your routine. It's a lightweight, skin calming essence that "that boosts barrier function and provides immediate, luminous hydration," the brand claims. After cleansing, shake up the bottle and apply. You can put this on your face, neck, décolleté, and the rest of your body.
A fan of the product raved, "This product makes me not wear makeup into work! It's so good and I've only had it for a couple of days...love the calmness it gives to my sensitive skin and the dewy glow. So good!!"
More Rhode Must-Haves
While you're shopping, it's a great time to replenish your other Rhode products.
Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid
This is my absolute favorite Rhode product. If you want dewy, plump, glazed skin, you'll love this one. It absorbs very quickly, calms my skin, and it doesn't pill under makeup. This mixes well with products I love from other brands too. If you want to do the full Rhode routine, put on the Glazing Milk, followed by the Peptide Glazing Fluid, and the Barrier Restore Cream. Then, hydrate your pout with the Peptide Lip Treatment.
A Rhode shopper raved, "MUST HAVE! Gorgeous Serum. This is my second time purchasing this product. I'm almost finished with the first bottle and needed a back up. I love how hydrating this feels. It layers well under my moisturizer and doesn't feel heavy or sticky at all. I also love that it is fragrance free and gentle."
Rhode Barrier Restore Cream
Finding a great moisturizer isn't easy. No one wants a heavy feeling, but it can be hard to find lightweight products that are effective. Hailey and the Rhode team nailed it with this one. The Rhode Barrier Restore Cream is rich, yet lightweight. Comfort, soothe, and restore your skin barrier with this incredible product.
A shopper said, "On my 3rd or 4th bottle of this and loving it! Great for my sensitive skin." Another gushed, "Holy Grail. This is the best moisturizer I've ever used in my life. All of the rhode products have genuinely been saving my skin, I can't get enough!!"
Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment
You will obsess over the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment. It is hydrating, glossy, and never sticky. There's an unscented version along with watermelon and salted caramel options. I love using this on my bare lips and layering it over lip liner or a matte lipstick.
You can buy these individually or get the trio and save some money. A fan of the product raved, "Has been my favorite go to lip treatment for hydrated lips definitely a forever repurchase!"
The Rhode Kit
Get Rhode's five original products and save some money with this bundle, which includes: Barrier Restore Cream, Peptide Glazing Fluid, Peptide Lip Treatment in Unscented, Salted Caramel and Watermelon.
