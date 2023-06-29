Restock Alert: Get Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Glazing Milk Before It Sells Out, Again

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

My skin is so sensitive and easily irritated. It has been so difficult to find products that actually improve my skin because I'm so focused on just making sure I don't further irritate it. As a result, I am always so skeptical to try new products. To my surprise, Hailey Bieber's skincare line Rhode really comes through to calm and hydrate my irritated skin.

I've been consistently using the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and the Peptide Lip Treatment since the brand launched and I couldn't be happier with the results. The brand's newest product, Glazing Milk, sold out when it launched. That was a surprise to no one, of course. If you missed out on the launch, you're in luck because the Rhode Glazing Milk restocks at 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET on June 29, 2023. If you struggle with red skin and want to improve your skin barrier, Rhode's latest product could be the solution you've been hoping for.