Jaden Smith Says Mom Jada Pinkett Smith Introduced Him to Psychedelics

Jada Pinkett Smith took her son Jaden Smith on the trip of a lifetime—but not in the way you expect.

The "Syre" singer recently shared it was his mom who paved the way for psychedelic drug usage in his family, which also includes dad Will Smith and sister Willow Smith.

"I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family," Jaden said at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver June 23, per USA Today. "It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved and everybody found it in their own ways."

In fact, Jaden believes psychedelics have helped him build a stronger bond with Willow, 22, and half-brother Trey Smith, 30, Will's son from his past marriage to Sheree Zampino.