Pink's Reaction to a Fan Giving Her a Large Wheel of Cheese Is the Grate-est

Watch : Pink Stunned After Fan Throws Mom's Ashes At Her During Performance

Who knew Pink fans were so generous?

The singer was gifted a large wheel of brie from a concertgoer at her June 24 show at the British Summer Time Festival in London. As seen in a TikTok video filmed from the crowd, Pink was in the middle of performing her 2010 single "F--kin' Perfect" when the cheesy offering caught her eye.

"What the f--k," the 43-year-old said, as she dropped to her knees with arms outstretched. "I wanna kiss you on the mouth."

After security passed her the cheese—a Brie de Meaux, to be exact—Pink cradled it in her arms as she told the fan, "Thank you."

However, this was not the only offering Pink received during her two-day stint at the music festival. The following day, she was surprised with a bag of ashes belonging to a fan's late mother.

"This is your mom?" she asked in a video of the moment, taken shortly after a bag containing a powdery substance was thrown onstage. "I don't know how to feel about this."