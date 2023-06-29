Possible Vanderpump Rules Spin-Off Show Is Coming

Watch : Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Get New VPR Specials

Raise your glass to this future expansion of the Vanderpump Rules universe.

Following the highly-publicized Scandoval saga, Bravo is considering adding a new VPR series into the mix, a source tells E! News. However, the potential spin-off will swap pumptinis for baby bottles.

The source explained that after Vanderpump Rules brought in high ratings on Bravo and Peacock, the network is now exploring a Vanderpump Rules spin-off focused on West Hollywood parents. VPR alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute are in talks to star but are not yet confirmed, the insider said.

The show will be based on a group of friends, with wife-and-husband duo Jax and Brittany—as well as Kristen, who does not have kids of her own—being considered to join the cast.

Kristen, who left VPR in 2020, previously made a surprise guest appearance for season 10 to weigh in on her ex Tom Sandoval's affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, which led to the TomTom co-owner's breakup with Ariana Madix.