Hurry! Everlane’s 60% Off Sale Ends Tonight! Don’t Miss Out on These Summer Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
If you haven't heard, Everlane is having a huge sale on 400+ summer styles for up to 60% off. However, all good things must come to an end because this sale goes away tonight. That means you have less than 24 hours to shop til you drop for your next summer faves.
Everlane is known for having simple and chic looks that withstand trends and last the seasons. They also have a commitment to using sustainable and ethically-sourced materials. Sometimes, shopping sustainably isn't always the most affordable, but today you can score some major steals! If you're looking for a summer dress that you can style up or down, Everlane has got a $170 one for $100 off! You can also get a super cute swimsuit for just $20. You will definitely find a sale on a pair of shorts or a top that you can't help but put in your cart.
These looks aren't just good for the summer. You can wear them for any season or at any occasion, so shop while you're ahead! Read on for some of the best deals.
The Linen Workwear Shirt
Summer is the season of linen, and this linen button-up shirt is just what you need for a relaxed, cool look to wear all summer long.
The String One-Piece
Since summer is now in full swing, you absolutely need a good swimsuit on hand. This may seem like a plain black one-piece, but it has a high, cheeky cut and cute back tie straps that make it so much better.
The Carpenter Jean
This pair of baggy jeans with a utilitarian, carpenter style is on sale for 50% off! This pair was "designed to be worn oversized" which makes it perfect to be your go-to summer denim.
The Rib Soft Knit Halter Top
This ribbed halter top will be your next favorite summer piece. The halter neck and loose, flowy fit are perfect for the hot weather.
The Way-High Twill Short
Want a pair of shorts that are an alternative to denim? Here are some high waisted cotton canvas shorts that come in brown, white, or black. Better yet, they have big pockets!
The Organic Canvas Mini Tote
This mini tote bag is just the cutest and coolest thing. Plus, it's 50% off! It's a great bag for all your summer adventures.
The Organic Cotton Herringbone Dress
White dresses are such a summer wardrobe essential, just like this cotton herringbone dress. You can style this dress up for a summer evening dinner or style it down for a picnic with the family.
The Ribbed Baby Tee
A ribbed tee is always a good staple to have in your closet to use as a building block for outfits or just wear on its own for a simple look. This shirt is especially great for the summer because of the cropped baby tee fit.
The Ribbed Knit Skirt
This skirt is one of the best deals in this sale for only $52. This midi-length, A-line, ribbed skirt can be classy or casual.
The Boxy Oxford
This Oxford button-up shirt is 50% off and comes in about a dozen colors. This is a great piece for any season and any occasion, so you have to get it now while it's on sale!
The ReTrack Oversized Crew
Every season is crewneck season, even summer. You need a solid crewneck for all those late night bonfires or camping trips you'll be doing. This sweater is 60% off, and it's made with premium cotton and recycled materials.
Looking for more deals to shop for this upcoming holiday weekend? Check out this flash deal on a Kate Spade satchel.