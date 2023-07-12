Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fashion: See What Model Rocky Barnes Added to Her Cart

We interviewed Rocky Barnes because we think you'll like her picks. Rocky is an Amazon Influencer and paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Rocky Barnes. She's an icon, she's a legend and she is the moment!
The fashion blogger and model is known for her ultra-chic lifestyle, travel, fashion and beauty content, which she shares with her millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok. Now, Rocky is imparting some much-needed Amazon Prime Day shopping inspo with E!.
Whether you're looking to stock up your cosmetics bag with new skincare products without paying full price or chic home essentials that look more expensive than they really are, Rocky has picks for all your Amazon Prime Day shopping needs. The stylish mom of two not only shared her favorite fashion and beauty buys, but also practical home and travel finds that she uses all the time.
Continue ahead to shop all of Rocky's Amazon Prime Day favorites to make your life all the more stylish without breaking the bank.
6 Pack Square Claw Clips
"These are a no brainer!" Rocky raves about this pack of claw clips. "I have one in basically all of my bags. They're perfect for messy hair days or adding a subtle pop of color to your outfit."
WEILY Makeup Mirror with 21 LED Lights
"The perfect addition to my vanity," Rocky says of this foldable makeup mirror that's on sale for just $21. "The lights make it so easy to get ready day or night, and the magnification is really helpful for details like eyeliner or covering a blemish. It's also small enough to pack!"
Haturi Makeup Organizer
How cute is would this cosmetics organizer look on your vanity?
"This makeup box has everything," Rocky says. "The clear lid on top keeps my daily products easily accessible, and the drawers are great for organizing the rest of my collection."
Gold Hoop Earrings Set
Rocky says that everyone "needs a good pair of gold hoops – or six!" Her Prime Day pick? This set of six versatile gold hoop earrings.
"I love the variety of designs and the fact that they're gold plated, making them super durable for everyday wear," she explains.
SWAROVSKI Tennis Deluxe Crystal Bracelet
"Tennis bracelets are all the rage right now," Rocky says. "I love throwing mine on to add a luxe feel to any outfit. A classic jewelry staple."
You can get this stunning Swarovski crystal bracelet on sale at an unbeatable price right now!
BISSELL Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
"As a mom to two little ones, I'm no stranger to messes and spills on my carpets," Rocky explains when asked what her most practical Amazon purchase has been. "This BISSELL portable carpet cleaner has been a lifesaver for me— it's saved me so many times from having to replace my rugs and upholstery."
YIRUIO Throw Blankets Checkerboard Grid
When it comes to an Amazon find she can't live without, Rocky says, "The YIRUIO throw blankets are my favorite. They're super soft and come in the cutest checkerboard print."
TATCHA The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream
When it comes to her most purchased Amazon item, Rocky says, "I have to say the Tatcha Silk Peony eye cream. I use it day and night. It makes my skin feel so smooth and hydrated, and I've definitely noticed my fine lines disappearing. It is on the pricier side, so Prime Day is a great time to try it out if you haven't yet."
LILLUSORY 2 Piece Slouchy Matching Lounge Set
"This LILLUSORY loungewear set is my go-to outfit for travel days," Rocky shares. "Being comfortable is a must for me, especially when I'm on the move, so I love that the knit material is the perfect combination of cozy and cute."
wetkiss Women's Clear Heels Shoes
"If I'm headed to an event, I love wearing these wetkiss clear heels," Rocky says. "They go with so much and can literally dress up any outfit."
BEAUTLOHAS. Silicone Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
"I pack this BEAUTLOHAS scalp massager with me everywhere!" Rocky exclaims. "Not only does it get rid of dead skin and improve my circulation, it's also the most relaxing way to start my day. It works on all hair types and can even stimulate growth."
T3 AireLuxe Digital Ionic Professional Blow Hair Dryer
"Once I've finished washing my hair in the morning, I always like to blow it out with my T3 hair dryer," Rocky explains. "It's my secret to smooth and shiny hair. It's so easy to use and comes with four different attachments. Definitely a good thing to splurge on this Prime Day – I get so much use out of mine!
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
You can shop these deals from July 11, 2023 through July 12, 2023.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
You can shop just about every product category during Amazon Prime Day 2023 with lots of deals on beauty, fashion, home, electronics, and Amazon devices.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)
