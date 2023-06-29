This Leakproof Water Bottle With 56,000+ Perfect Amazon Ratings Will Become Your Next Travel Essential

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!

If you're going to have your hot girl summer abroad, there are a few essentials you need to make the most of it. While you plan the perfect vacation itinerary and get your summer attire together, don't forget to stock up on other travel essentials that are more practical than fun.

One summer travel essential that no one should be living without is a reliable water bottle. If you're going to have the hottest hot girl summer of your life, you need to stay hydrated while doing so!

Luckily, we found the most functional, affordable and reliable water bottle that over 56,000 Amazon shoppers are totally obsessed with. It's available in lots of different size options and colors, so you can customize the bottle to your liking. Not only is the water bottle leakproof, but it also keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for up to 12, thanks to its unreal airtight insulation.

If you're really wondering what makes the water bottle so outstanding, just check out the thousands of glowing reviews.

While one shopper calls the bottle "beautiful and durable," another reviewer raves, "I am so happy with my Hydro Cell water bottle! It comes with an open mouth lid and a straw lid. Both are comfortable and have easy-to-hold finger loops. It's sturdy and has a great finish. I love the vibrant blues that I chose. It definitely keeps my water cold for many hours. I use it at home but it's not too heavy to easily carry with me when doing errands. And it's a great value! I would definitely buy another one and do plan to get a couple as gifts."

Keep scrolling to shop the reviewer-loved Hydro Cell water bottle ahead of all your summer plans.