Inside the Murder Case Against a Utah Mom Who Wrote a Book on Grief After Her Husband's Sudden Death

Are You With Me? was marketed as "a heartwarming and reassuring book that gently guides children through the difficult experience of losing a loved one," written by "a loving mother who personally faced this challenge."

Kouri Richins' book was published March 7, a year after her husband, Eric Richins, died suddenly at the age of 39. The mother of three young sons subsequently appeared on local TV to talk about the tragedy and her motivation for putting pen to paper.

"It completely took us all by shock," Kouri told Good Things Utah hosts Deena Manzanares and Surae Chinn, "and my kids and I kind of wrote this book on the different emotions and grieving processes that we've experienced the last year."

A month later, it was Deena and Surae who were processing their feelings after Kouri was arrested for murder.

"Nothing at all made me suspicious," Deena recalled to NewsNation of their April sit-down with Kouri. And yet, "I did think she was a little emotionless, maybe lacking a little bit of warmth. But everybody grieves differently, and I didn't want to judge. So I thought, maybe she's still numb."

But after the interview aired, the host shared, the station received an anonymous email that read, "You know she killed her husband." They admittedly "didn't think much of it at the time," she added. "We get a lot of crazy emails."