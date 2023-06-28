Chrissy Teigen Shares Intimate Meaning Behind Baby Boy Wren's Middle Name

Watch : Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome Baby Boy via Surrogate

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are paying tribute to their surrogate.

After the couple announced they welcomed a baby boy Wren Alexander Stephens surrogate, the Cravings author shared the meaning behind their son's middle name. In fact, it is a special nod to their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate" Alexandra.

"We wanted to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Chrissy wrote in an Instagram post June 28. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

Chrissy and John welcomed Wren five months after she gave birth to daughter Esti. The couple's newest addition also joins siblings Luna, 7, and Miles, 5.

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," Chrissy said in her post. "As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my kitchen, watching Alf with me. We'd sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to note make the others jealous."