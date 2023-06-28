Anheuser-Busch CEO Addresses Bud Light Controversy Over Dylan Mulvaney

Watch : Dylan Mulvaney SPEAKS OUT Amid Criticism of Brand Deals

Anheuser-Busch is looking to move on from the backlash.

More than two months after trans activist Dylan Mulvaney shared a sponsored Instagram post with a can of Bud Light, the brewing company is addressing the fallout—which included a boycott from conservative customers and a loss in sales as well as transphobic comments aimed at the TikToker.

"It's been a challenging few weeks and I think the conversation surrounding Bud Light has moved away from beer and the conversation has become divisive and Bud Light really doesn't belong there," Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth told CBS Mornings in an interview that aired June 28. "Bud Light should be all about bringing people together."

In her April post, Mulvaney revealed Anheuser-Busch had sent her a Bud Light can bearing an image of her face to celebrate the first anniversary of her transition.

Whitworth reiterated, this in his interview, noting, "Just to be clear, it was a gift, and it was one can. But for us, as we look to the future and we look to moving forward, we have to understand the impact that it's had."