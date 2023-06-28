Even Kate Middleton Is Tapping Into the Barbiecore Trend

Watch : Kate Middleton Twins With Daughter Charlotte & Honors Princess Diana

This Barbie is a royal princess.

Kate Middleton joined in on the Barbiecore fun for her most recent outing, tapping into the viral style trend with a pretty in pink look.

While attending a royal engagement at the Young V&A children's museum in London on June 28, the Princess of Wales wowed in a blush pink midi-dress by Beulah London that featured petite puffed sleeves, dainty front buttons, a flowy skirt and a thick belt that cinched her waist.

But the pastel pink design wasn't the only Barbie element to Kate's outfit, as she accessorized with white Jimmy Choo heels and diamond drop earrings from Mappin & Webb.

And when it came to the 41-year-old's glam, she seemed to pull inspiration from the iconic doll as well. Kate opted for fresh-faced makeup but added a pop of peony pink to her cheeks and lips and finished off her look with her signature voluminous waves and side part.