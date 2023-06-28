Even Kate Middleton Is Tapping Into the Barbiecore Trend

This Barbie is a royal princess.
Kate Middleton joined in on the Barbiecore fun for her most recent outing, tapping into the viral style trend with a pretty in pink look.
While attending a royal engagement at the Young V&A children's museum in London on June 28, the Princess of Wales wowed in a blush pink midi-dress by Beulah London that featured petite puffed sleeves, dainty front buttons, a flowy skirt and a thick belt that cinched her waist.
But the pastel pink design wasn't the only Barbie element to Kate's outfit, as she accessorized with white Jimmy Choo heels and diamond drop earrings from Mappin & Webb.
And when it came to the 41-year-old's glam, she seemed to pull inspiration from the iconic doll as well. Kate opted for fresh-faced makeup but added a pop of peony pink to her cheeks and lips and finished off her look with her signature voluminous waves and side part.
Much like Barbie, the British royal hasn't been afraid to experiment with her style in recent months.
While attending the 2023 Royal Ascot races on June 23, she dropped jaws in a fiery red dress with a draped V-neckline, puffed long sleeves and a belted waistline. She paired the hot number with gold drop earrings, a giant floral hat in the same bright shade of red, a coordinating clutch and heels.
If anything, Kate's bold attire matched her equally audacious spirit at the sporting event. Ahead of presenting The Commonwealth Cup, she showed a rare PDA moment with Prince William, 41, tapping his royal hiney. The Prince of Wales didn't seem to mind his wife's cheeky move, as he was seen flashing a wide smile.
Of course, Kate's Barbie pink attire and lady-in-red look aren't the only bright pieces she's worn over the years. Keep reading to see all of her rainbow-colored wardrobe.