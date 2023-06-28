Tom Brady Mourns Death of Former Patriots Teammate Ryan Mallett After Apparent Drowning

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Tom Brady is expressing his grief following the death of his former teammate Ryan Mallett.

"We lost a great man," the seven-time Super Bowl champion wrote on his Instagram Stories June 27 alongside a photo of the duo from their time on the New England Patriots. "Praying for the Mallett family and all their loved ones tonight."

Mallett—who was a quarterback and served as a backup for Brady—died in an apparent drowning off a Florida Gulf Coast beach on June 27, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. He was 35 years old.

The Sheriff's Office said first responders were called to a beach in Destin at around 2:12 p.m. that day.

"A group of people in the water near the second sandbar had reportedly been struggling to make their way back to shore," the department said in a statement posted to Facebook. "One of the individuals, an adult male, went under and lifeguards say he was not breathing when pulled out."