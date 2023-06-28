Simone Biles Is Making a Golden Return to Competitive Gymnastics 2 Years After Tokyo Olympics Run

Simone Biles is ready to get back on the mat.
Two years after withdrawing from several events at the Tokyo Olympics, the four-time gold medalist is making the leap back into the competitive gymnastics world.
On June 28, it was announced that Simone—who recently tied the knot with Jonathan Owens—has registered for the 2023 U.S. Classic, which is set to take place at Chicago's NOW Arena in August.
E! News has reached out to Simone's rep for additional comment and has not heard back.
According to a press release for the competition, the 26-year-old will be joined by her friends and fellow Olympic athletes Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey at the U.S. Classic.
"It is exciting to think about the level of talent and historical legacy of the field that may compete at U.S. Classic," USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said in the release. "Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey."
This marks the first time gymnastics fans will see Simone compete on such a large scale since her run at the Tokyo Olympics, where she won a bronze medal for beam despite struggling with her mental health and "the twisties," which caused her to become disoriented in the air.
In October 2021, two months after Tokyo, Simone shared an update on her journey during an emotional conversation with Today's Hoda Kotb.
"To do something that I've done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I've gone through is really crazy because I love this sport so much," she told Kotb at the time. "It's hard. I'm sorry. And I don't think people understand the magnitude of what I go through, but for so many years to go through everything that I've gone through having a front, I'm proud of myself."