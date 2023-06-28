Simone Biles Is Making a Golden Return to Competitive Gymnastics 2 Years After Tokyo Olympics Run

Watch : Simone Biles Explains Olympics Withdrawal: "I Didn't Quit"

Simone Biles is ready to get back on the mat.

Two years after withdrawing from several events at the Tokyo Olympics, the four-time gold medalist is making the leap back into the competitive gymnastics world.

On June 28, it was announced that Simone—who recently tied the knot with Jonathan Owens—has registered for the 2023 U.S. Classic, which is set to take place at Chicago's NOW Arena in August.

According to a press release for the competition, the 26-year-old will be joined by her friends and fellow Olympic athletes Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey at the U.S. Classic.

"It is exciting to think about the level of talent and historical legacy of the field that may compete at U.S. Classic," USA Gymnastics Chief Programs Officer Stefanie Korepin said in the release. "Every athlete is at a different place in their season and career, and we will support each of them, wherever they are in their journey."