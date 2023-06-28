Lift Your Face in Just 5 Minutes and Save $75 on the NuFace Toning Device

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Improving your skin doesn't mean that you need to perform a long, elaborate routine twice a day to see a difference. If you just have five minutes, that's all you need to turn things around especially when you have a NuFACE facial toning device.
Are you concerned about fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, and loss of elasticity? You should use the NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device. It is a microcurrent device that helps visibly improve some of your biggest skin concerns, according to the brand. All you need is five minutes to perform your beauty routine, any time anywhere. The brand claims that you can use this device to contour, tone, smooth, and firm the skin.
If this is intriguing to you, you're in luck because there's a $75 discount at QVC. You can save on a bundle with the NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device, Clean Sweep Applicator Brush, 2 bottles of Hydrating Aqua Gel, and a power adapter.
Make the most of your time and add this game-changing device to your routine.
NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device with Aqua Gel Duo & Brush
Apply the gel before using the device. Use your NuFACE for five minutes a day. NuFACE recommends using it for five times a week for the first 60 days and then reduce it to two to three times per week for maintenance.
QVC has the NuFACE in black, blue, pink, and purple. Here is what you get in these product bundles:
- NuFACE Mini+ facial toning device with power adaptor
- 2 bottles of 3.3-fl oz Hydrating Aqua Gel
Clean Sweep Applicator Brush
- UL listed adapter
Still on the fence about shopping? Read these reviews from shoppers who love the NuFACE.
NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Device Reviews
A shopper gushed, "When I tell you it snatched my neck lines and sagging. It made my face look so sculpted and amazing. I will be using this day and night!"
Another said, "NuFace is the OG. Actually begging you to buy one for yourself and see the difference. BUT the mini+ has access to the app, so you can track progress and photos and get routines to follow along with connected to the device. They've done it again, absolutely love this product."
Someone reviewed, "I have been WANTING one of these so badddd ever since i started esthetician school over 3 years ago!! I love microcurrents and have heard great things about this exact mini toning device and i LOVE IT. You have to be consistent with it and be on top of "treatments" but it's so relaxing to use!! So grateful to have gotten this one!!"
A reviewer raved, "It tones, lifts, and contours the facial muscles & reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles! I am over 40 years old & have been wanted to find something like this! As a working & busy mom I love that it only takes 5 mins/day to work it's magic!"
