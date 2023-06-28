Jimmie Johnson Withdraws From NASCAR Race After Tragic Family Deaths

Watch : NASCAR Supports Jimmie Johnson Amid Family Tragedy

Jimmie Johnson is taking a step back from racing.

The race car driver's team, Legacy Motor Club, shared that they will be withdrawing his car from the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series event amid his family's heartbreaking tragedy.

"LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago," the team wrote on their website. "The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made."

The announcement comes after Jimmie's family suffered the loss of his mother-in-law Terry Janway, 68, father-in-law Jack Janway, 69, and 11-year-old nephew Dalton in an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma on June 26.

Terry, the mother of Johnson's wife Chandra, is believed to be the primary suspect in the killings, authorities confirmed to E! News.

Muskogee Police Department Chief of Police Johnny Teehee said in a press release that at approximately 9:05 p.m. on June 26 officials received a call from a woman who stated "that there was a disturbance and someone had a gun and then hung up."