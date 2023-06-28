Define Your Eyes and Hide Dark Circles With This 52% Off Deal From It Cosmetics

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Unfortunately, I don't get as much beauty sleep as I wish I could. Even so, I want to look well-rested, even if I'm not. That's why it's important to have a reliable concealer in your makeup arsenal.

Shoppers love the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer, praising it for hiding dark spots without creasing or cracking. This incredibly hydrating concealer is formulated with vitamins A, C, and E, plus hydrolyzed collagen. For a limited time, you can get a bundle with the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer, Brow Power Eyebrow Pencil, and Hello Lashes+ Mascara for just $39. If you bought all those products separately, it would cost $82.

The Hello Lashes+ Mascara has a 360-degree brush that wraps your lashes to give them a fanned-out, lifted look. The Brow Power Eyebrow Pencil is just what you need to get a natural-looking, yet full, brow. It even has a blending brush on the other end, so you can polish your look.

Blink and you'll miss this 52% off deal. Shop while you can!