You Don’t Need to Buy a Vowel to Enjoy Vanna White's Style Evolution

Show us style perfection. Wheel of Fortune’s spinmaster Vanna White is also an expert when it comes to made-for-TV fashions. Take a look at her evolution over the show’s 40 years.

Vanna White knows she hit the jackpot when she signed on to Wheel of Fortune in 1982.

But as it turns out, the 66-year-old didn't think she'd ever take a spin on the puzzle board.

"I wanted the job so badly." she recalled to E! News in 2020, describing the nearly unbearable nerves she felt during her audition for the show. "I didn't think I had any chance of getting it."

But we all know how this story panned out. Forty years later—yes, you read that correctly—the game show and Vanna remain household staples. "It's a family show that everyone of all ages can enjoy and there's no drama," she said. "It's excitement. It's fun."

And while that fun currently includes Pat Sajak, come season 42, Ryan Seacrest will get in on the action as host.

"It's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them," Seacrest tweeted June 27. "I can't wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White." 

Who will undoubtedly still make our jaws drop with her show-stopping style.

So, take a spin below and relive her style evolution through the years...

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1984
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
1986
Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank
1986
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1987
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1988
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1990
Joey Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank
1991
Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank
1992
Wendy Perl/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
1993
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1995
SGranitz/WireImage
1998
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
2000
Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock
2002
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2004
Jason Merritt/FilmMagic
2006
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
2007
Steve Granitz/WireImage
2010
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
2012
David Livingston/Getty Images
2014
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA
2016
John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
2019
Christopher Willard via Getty Images
2020
CBS Media Ventures
2022
ABC/Christopher Willard
2023
