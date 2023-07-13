Karlie Kloss Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Joshua Kushner

Watch : Baby No. 2! Karlie Kloss Reveals Pregnancy at Met Gala 2023

Karlie Kloss is looking motherhood right in the eye.

The supermodel welcomed her second child with husband Joshua Kushner on July 11, he shared on Instagram.

Accompanied by a photo of their baby, Joshua wrote on July 13, "Welcome to the world."

Karlie—who also shares son Levi, 2, with Joshua—fashionably announced her second pregnancy during the Met Gala 2023, where she showed off her baby bump in a figure-hugging black gown with strands of pearls by Loewe.

While putting her hands on her baby bump, Karlie reflected on the stylish pregnancy reveal during an interview with E! News, saying, "Baby's first Met Gala. I mean, it's hard to top this. I will be telling them about this for many years."

The 30-year-old also posed for photos with Joshua, as the couple was photographed with his hand wrapped around her waist at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC.

In the days following up to her newborn's birth, Karlie had shared adorable baby bump updates to her Instagram. In a June 27 post, she shared an adorable snapshot of her and Levi in a nursery, writing, "life lately."