iCarly’s Nathan Kress Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife London

Nathan Kress is an iDad of three.

The iCarly alum welcomed his third baby—a son named Lincoln William Kress—with wife London Kress, he announced on Instagram June 27 alongside photos of him holding his newborn.

"Rapid-fire life update! 1. We're having a baby! 2. It's a boy! 3. He's here!" Nathan captioned his adorable Instagram carousel. "Lincoln William Kress popped by last week but it's been too much fun around here to have time to talk about it."

And Lincoln is already fitting right in with his family, which also includes big sisters Evie Elise, 2, and Rosie Carolyn, 5, as well as furry friend Penny.

"Little Link is AWESOME," the Nickelodeon star, who plays Freddie Benson on iCarly, continued, "my wife is an absolute champ as always, our girls are the Big Sis dynamic duo, and Penny is veeeeeery interested in the mesmerizing smells that emanate from this weird blob we brought home. Onward to life as a family of [five]."