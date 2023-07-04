See How Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian and More Stars Are Celebrating 4th of July

It's Independence Day and, of course, Hollywood is turning out for America's biggest party. See how your favorite stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and more are celebrating 4th of July.

By Gabrielle Chung Jul 04, 2023 8:27 PMTags
HolidaysCelebritiesFourth Of July
Watch: Want Patriotic Nail Art for Fourth of July?

Prepare to be red, white and blown away with these Fourth of July celebrations!

From bountiful backyard barbecues to elaborate firework displays, stars across America are ringing in Independence Day in their own special ways. In fact, some have gone bigger than ever for the patriotic holiday this year.

Take Khloe Kardashian, for example, who proved she was more than ready to party like it's 1776 by sharing an inside glimpse at her set up, including photos of red, blue and white water balloons, party favors and a neatly-arranged holiday-themed food tray.

Meanwhile, quite a few stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Travis Scott were among those who attended Michael Rubin's star-studded soiree in The Hamptons ahead of the holiday over the weekend.

While July 4 may be America's biggest bash, it's also the wedding anniversary for some celeb couples. In 2015, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher exchanged vows during a sunset ceremony held at Southern California's Parrish Ranch—using rings the Bad Moms actress bought on Etsy for $190

photos
Couples Married on the Fourth of July

"I wanted the thinnest possible platinum band," Mila explained of using an unconventional jeweler for her big day. "That person on Etsy had no clue whose ring they were making, but they were wonderful and very nice and polite and generous."

And leave it to America's SweetheartsJulia Roberts to get married on the Fourth of July as well, tying knot with cameraman Danny Moder at her New Mexico estate back in 2002. 

Last year, the Oscar winner celebrated their 20th anniversary by posting a PDA-packed photo on Instagram, writing in the caption, "#can'tstopsmiling #can'tstopkissing."

To see how stars are spending their Independence Day holiday this year, keep reading. 

T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

The couple was among those who attended Michael Rubin's star-studded Hamptons holiday party over the weekend.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Travis Scott

The "Sicko Mode" rapper was also front and center at the soiree in The Hamptons over the weekend.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Jay-Z

Also in attendance at the bash? None other than Jay-Z.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Tina Knowles, Kelly Rowland

A family affair! Tina Knowles and Kelly Rowland were among those spotted at the all-white celebration in The Hamptons.

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star shared a glimpse at her on-theme set up for the holiday, which included an array of water balloons, party favors and snacks.

Instagram
Lindsay Lohan

The pregnant Mean Girls alum shared a celebratory message on the Fourth of July, writing in an Instagram Stories post, "Have fun and stay safe."

Instagram
Andy Cohen

The Watch What Happens Live host shared a peek at time spent with kids Ben, 4, and Lucy, 14 months.

Instagram
Jimmy Fallon

The late-night talk show host shared a rare family photo featuring his wife Nancy and their two daughters Winnie, 9, and Frances, 8, ahead of the holiday, captioning his Instagram post, "I agreed to take this photo only if I could stand on the dry side of the dock. Happy 2nd of July!"

Instagram
Michelle Obama

The former First Lady not only shared a shoutout in honor of the holiday, but she also celebrated daughter Malia's birthday, who turned 25. "Happy birthday, Malia!" she captioned a throwback photo posted to Instagram of her holding her daughter as a baby. "I feel so lucky to be your mom and to be able to watch you become the wonderful young woman you are today. Love you so much!"

Instagram
Alec Baldwin

The 30 Rock alum shared a photo of a Spider-Man toy lodged within a slice of fruit to social media, writing, "Everyone loves watermelon around here. Happy 4th!!!"

Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Michael Douglas

The Academy Award winner celebrated the holiday by sharing a clip of himself on Instagram, writing, "Happy 247th Independence Day to you all! Have a happy one, just remember what we are celebrating!"

Trending Stories

1

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address “Untrue” Divorce Rumors

2

Steve Irwin's Son Robert & Heath Ledger's Niece Rorie Attend Premiere

3

See Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian and More Celebrate 4th of July

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address “Untrue” Divorce Rumors

2

Steve Irwin's Son Robert & Heath Ledger's Niece Rorie Attend Premiere

3

See Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian and More Celebrate 4th of July

4

Shaun White Deserves a Gold Medal for Helping Nina Dobrev in New Role

5

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Break Up After 27 Years of Marriage