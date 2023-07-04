See How Jennifer Lopez, Khloe Kardashian and More Stars Are Celebrating 4th of July

Watch : Want Patriotic Nail Art for Fourth of July?

Prepare to be red, white and blown away with these Fourth of July celebrations!

From bountiful backyard barbecues to elaborate firework displays, stars across America are ringing in Independence Day in their own special ways. In fact, some have gone bigger than ever for the patriotic holiday this year.

Take Khloe Kardashian, for example, who proved she was more than ready to party like it's 1776 by sharing an inside glimpse at her set up, including photos of red, blue and white water balloons, party favors and a neatly-arranged holiday-themed food tray.

Meanwhile, quite a few stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Travis Scott were among those who attended Michael Rubin's star-studded soiree in The Hamptons ahead of the holiday over the weekend.

While July 4 may be America's biggest bash, it's also the wedding anniversary for some celeb couples. In 2015, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher exchanged vows during a sunset ceremony held at Southern California's Parrish Ranch—using rings the Bad Moms actress bought on Etsy for $190.