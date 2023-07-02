Beauty TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Marries Cody Hawken

This blushing bride is building a new family foundation.
Beauty TikToker Mikayla Nogueira married her longtime boyfriend Cody Hawken July 1 in Newport, R.I.
On July 1, she posted a video showing herself and her now-husband at their wedding on TikTok, writing, "We did it."
The bride, 25, wore a sleeveless, white bridal ballgown with a tulle skirt and plunging neckline, paired with a cathedral-length veil with floral accents. The groom, also 25, wore a white tux. The Massachusetts couple wed in an outdoor ceremony overlooking the ocean. Mikayla later changed into a long-sleeve, white lace bridal gown for the reception.
Guest included fellow influencers Dylan Mulvaney, James Charles, Patrick Starrr, Johnny Ross, Chris Olsen and Kelly Rose Sarno, who shared photo booth pics from the wedding.
"I love love," Dylan said on TikTok. "Mikayla was on my vision board so this is a biggie and I love you and I love weddings."
Hours before the wedding, the bride herself shared a TikTok video of herself getting her wedding glam on with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton, who also often work with the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Mikayla and Cody got engaged in November 2021. At the time, she wrote on TikTok, "Future Mrs. Nogueira Hawken."
The bride then shared the story of Cody's proposal. "Cody proposed to me on November 20th and I hid it so I could tell my family and friends first," she explained on TikTok. "Also just so I can enjoy the moment."
Leaping into the story, the beauty influencer shared that, "the night before, Cody told me to pack a suitcase for three days. He told me nothing else and gave me no additional details. He also said dress nice."
After packing, the pair traveled to a nice hotel in Boston that also held sentimental value.
"It was the first hotel we stayed at our first date in Boston," she continued. "He gets us the most expensive room in the hotel and it looked like an apartment. There were white roses on the table he gifted me and a fruit tray. It was very romantic."
Mikayla then detailed their walk to the Boston Commons, where Cody recreated the moment of their first date in the park. "We sat on the same bench that we sat at during that first day and I couldn't believe he remembered the bench," she said. "He gave me this beautiful speech. It was so sweet he is an angel."
And after that came the big question.
"He gets on one knee, I'm holding his hand because I am so nervous for him," Mikayla recalled. "And he of course asks me to marry him and I absolutely say yes. And then photographers hop out of the trees and capture the moment. Then we did a two hour photo shoot. He planned this himself."
The now husband and wife finished off the night at an expensive steak house in Boston, with the 25-year-old adding, "We had the most beautiful wonderful evening and dinner."
The pair went Instagram official seven months prior to their engagement, with a sweet Easter snap. Mikayla posted a duo of pictures of herself and Cody smiling as they are dressed up for the occasion.
Throughout the years, Mikayla has been vocal about how the couple supports one another. Back in August 2022, Cody shared his sobriety journey in a video message with Mikayla's 14 million TikTok followers. Cody spoke about moving from his home state of Nevada to seek treatment in Massachusetts. After getting sober, Cody sold the truck he used to live in to buy Mikayla her engagement ring.
"The most important thing to him, that truck, it transferred over to me," she explained in awe. "I became the most important thing in his life....Just the fact that someone would do that for me, it blows my mind. And to this day, Cody continues to show me every single day why he made that decision, why he loves me and how excited he is about the future with me."