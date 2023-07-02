Beauty TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Marries Cody Hawken

Watch : Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

This blushing bride is building a new family foundation.

Beauty TikToker Mikayla Nogueira married her longtime boyfriend Cody Hawken July 1 in Newport, R.I.

On July 1, she posted a video showing herself and her now-husband at their wedding on TikTok, writing, "We did it."

The bride, 25, wore a sleeveless, white bridal ballgown with a tulle skirt and plunging neckline, paired with a cathedral-length veil with floral accents. The groom, also 25, wore a white tux. The Massachusetts couple wed in an outdoor ceremony overlooking the ocean. Mikayla later changed into a long-sleeve, white lace bridal gown for the reception.

Guest included fellow influencers Dylan Mulvaney, James Charles, Patrick Starrr, Johnny Ross, Chris Olsen and Kelly Rose Sarno, who shared photo booth pics from the wedding.

"I love love," Dylan said on TikTok. "Mikayla was on my vision board so this is a biggie and I love you and I love weddings."

Hours before the wedding, the bride herself shared a TikTok video of herself getting her wedding glam on with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hairstylist Chris Appleton, who also often work with the Kardashian-Jenner family.