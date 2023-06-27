Amanda Seyfried Gives a Totally Fetch Tour of Her Dreamy New York City Home

Watch : Amanda Seyfried's Hilarious Eye-Opening Moments Amid Potty Training Son

Amanda Seyfried is living the dream in the city that never sleeps.

The Mean Girls alum offered a peek inside her home away from home, revealing the serene New York City apartment she and her husband Thomas Sadoski (and their kids Nina, 6, and Thomas, 2) stay at when they're away from their farm in the Catskills.

"What I wanted here was something that felt natural," Amanda said in Architectural Digest's June 27 video of its Open Door series. "And I just feel so at peace here in the big city, feeling like we're slightly home even though we're not."

The Dropout star's apartment features a plethora of charming characteristics that will transport you to another time period. From dramatically arched windows to old-school shower handles, there's no shortage of homages to early 20th-century architecture. After all, her apartment, a building from 1907, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.