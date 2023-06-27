Gwyneth Paltrow’s Son Moses Looks Just Like Dad Chris Martin in New Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a rare photo of herself and 17-year-old son Moses while on vacation in Italy.

Along with a hymn for the weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing a look into her latest getaway.

The Goop founder took to her Instagram Stories June 27 to share a slew of snaps from her time in Milan. First Gwyneth posted a shot of ex-husband Chris Martin performing on stage with his band Coldplay, with the caption "Milano," before revealing a photo of herself and their 17-year-old son Moses.

Striking the same pose—standing up straight and staring into the camera with their hands by their sides—Moses sported a colored baby blue shirt with a black tie and matching black shorts and socks. He topped off the look with a black bag and red sneakers.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth donned a red and white striped shirt, worn with white shorts and sneakers for a nautical look. The Avengers: Endgame actress wore her blonde hair pulled back in a low bun and carried a book in hand, while tagging Fondazione Prada, an exhibit of contemporary art in Italy.

 

photos
Gwyneth Paltrow Through the Years

The mother-son getaway comes two months after Gwyneth—who also shares Apple, 19, with Chris—gushed over her son on his special day.

"Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," the 50-year-old wrote beneath a picture of the two on Instagram April 8. "@mosesmartin you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being. You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama."

Instagram

And although Gwyneth largely keeps her kids out of the spotlight, she did give fans a glimpse into how Moses takes to her health and wellness advice behind the scenes.

"He will barely let me give him a vitamin," she told E!'s Francesca Amiker in October 2022, "so it's also like, knowing when to relent and give him his space."

But The Politician actress explained why she doesn't push too hard when it comes to implementing a strict regimen.

"I try not to force anything on them," Gwyneth continued. "They were raised in an environment where wellness is important and they will adopt what they choose to, or not. They have free will. Apple, she tends to be more wellness-curious now at 18 than she was when she was kind of like smack in the middle of her teens, so we'll see."

And it seems that Gwyneth and Apple are alike in more ways than one, so keep scrolling to see the pair's best twinning moments.

Instagram
Seeing Double

The A-lister and her teenage daughter look so similar in this selfie, which Paltrow captioned on Instagram, "Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it's like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life."

Instagram
Ski Bunnies

Hitting the slopes! The mother-daughter pair take in the sights during a winter getaway.

Instagram
Two Of a Kind

Gwyneth and Apple strike a sassy pose—effortless beach waves included. 

Instagram
All Grown Up

"Happy 15th birthday my angel @applemartin," the proud mama wrote in 2019. "I will never be able to put into words how much I love you. You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out. I am the proudest mama ever. Feliz quinceañera mi vida!"

Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow
Family Is Forever

The Oscar winner gathers her little girl and son, 13-year-old Moses Martin, for a mid-vacation snapshot. 

Instagram
Boo!

In 2015, the duo dresses up in matching skeleton costumes for Halloween. 

Instagram
Time Flies

On Apple's 14th birthday, Paltrow shared via Instagram, "Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make everyday feel like Christmas morning. You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."

Instagram
Mwah

There's no bond like that of a mother and her baby girl! 

Instagram
Inseparable

"Everything I do in my life I do for this girl (and her brother)," Gwyneth gushed on International Day of the Girl. 

