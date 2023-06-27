Gwyneth Paltrow’s Son Moses Looks Just Like Dad Chris Martin in New Photo

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin POKES Fun at Her MOM

Along with a hymn for the weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing a look into her latest getaway.

The Goop founder took to her Instagram Stories June 27 to share a slew of snaps from her time in Milan. First Gwyneth posted a shot of ex-husband Chris Martin performing on stage with his band Coldplay, with the caption "Milano," before revealing a photo of herself and their 17-year-old son Moses.

Striking the same pose—standing up straight and staring into the camera with their hands by their sides—Moses sported a colored baby blue shirt with a black tie and matching black shorts and socks. He topped off the look with a black bag and red sneakers.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth donned a red and white striped shirt, worn with white shorts and sneakers for a nautical look. The Avengers: Endgame actress wore her blonde hair pulled back in a low bun and carried a book in hand, while tagging Fondazione Prada, an exhibit of contemporary art in Italy.