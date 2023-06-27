Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger Is Engaged to Thom Evans

Watch : Nicole Scherzinger Goes Full Detective Mode for "Masked Singer"

Nicole Scherzinger is sticking with Thom Evans forever.

The Pussycat Dolls singer announced on Instagram that she and the former rugby star were engaged after three years of dating.

The June 27 post featured a romantic snap of the couple on an oceanside date, with Nicole stunning in a maxi dress as Thom got down on one knee to pop the question.

Her answer? As the 44-year-old captioned her post, "I said yes."

Thom also celebrated the relationship milestone on Instagram, writing, "My Ever After."

Nicole and Thom met in 2019 when he appeared on X Factor: Celebrity as part of the group Try Star, which included him and two other rugby players. The two made their relationship red carpet official in January 2020 at a Golden Globes after-party.

One year later, the singer opened up about their relationship, explaining how quality time during COVID helped bring them closer together.