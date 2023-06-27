Actor Julian Sands Found Dead on California's Mt. Baldy 6 Months After Going Missing

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The search for missing actor Julian Sands has come to a tragic end.

Remains belonging to the 65-year-old were found by hikers on June 24 in a wilderness area on Southern California's Mount Baldy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff.

While the corner has "positively identified" the body, the cause and manner of death has not been determined, pending further test results, per a June 27 news release from the agency.

News of Sands' death comes six months after he had disappeared during an excursion on the mountain, located about 50 miles East of Los Angeles. He was reported missing on Jan. 13 and a delayed ping through his Apple iPhone operating system came in a day later off one of the trails leading to the summit.

Rescuers scoured the area both on foot and by helicopter, though the search was called off on Jan. 15 due to the avalanche risks and extreme weather conditions.

"The Sheriff's Department urges everyone to stay away from that area," authorities said at the time. "It is extremely dangerous even for the skilled hiker."