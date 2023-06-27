Actor Julian Sands Found Dead on California's Mt. Baldy 6 Months After Going Missing

The search for missing actor Julian Sands has come to a tragic end.
Remains belonging to the 65-year-old were found by hikers on June 24 in a wilderness area on Southern California's Mount Baldy, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff.
While the corner has "positively identified" the body, the cause and manner of death has not been determined, pending further test results, per a June 27 news release from the agency.
News of Sands' death comes six months after he had disappeared during an excursion on the mountain, located about 50 miles East of Los Angeles. He was reported missing on Jan. 13 and a delayed ping through his Apple iPhone operating system came in a day later off one of the trails leading to the summit.
Rescuers scoured the area both on foot and by helicopter, though the search was called off on Jan. 15 due to the avalanche risks and extreme weather conditions.
"The Sheriff's Department urges everyone to stay away from that area," authorities said at the time. "It is extremely dangerous even for the skilled hiker."
The search for Sands resumed earlier this month, with over 80 volunteers, deputies and staff scouting his possible last location.
"Unfortunately, Mr. Sands was not located," a June 17 news alert read. "Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions. Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10 plus feet of ice and snow."
Born in England, Sands had been a resident of California since 2020. He was best known for his breakout role in 1985's A Room with a View.
His other film credits included Warlock, Arachnophobia and Leaving Las Vegas. He also made appearances on TV shows such as 24, Smallville, Banshee and Dexter.
Sands is survived by his longtime wife Evgenia Citkowitz and his three adult children, according to The Independent.
"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts," the family told the outlet in a June 24 statement, "with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer."