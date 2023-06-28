The 30 Most Popular Amazon Items E! Readers Bought This Month

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Time flies when you're shopping a lot, right? Well, that's not actually an established catchphrase, but it really should be. It's just so exhilarating to do your research, add your item to your Amazon cart, anticipate its arrival, and confirm that you have a new must-have once you try it. If you're reading this, you understand what I'm saying because E! readers really got their shop on this month. From beauty products to home decor to fashion, and everything in between, you shopped til you dropped (staying within your budget, of course).
Let's check out the most popular Amazon products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this month.
The Most Popular Amazon Products Among E! Shoppers
L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream Leave In Conditioner
The L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream Leave In Conditioner has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It repairs damage, detangle hairs, reduces breakage, and helps seal split ends, and protects against 450-degree heat according to the brand. Cruel Summer alum Olivia Holt recommended this to E! shoppers, sharing, "I love L'Oreal's No Haircut Cream. Helps with split ends and damaged hair. It has lots of vitamins and castor oil which is so good for your hair! I swear by it!"
Everlasting Comfort Cooling Blanket for Hot Sleepers
If you're always hot, but you love the comfort of sleeping with a blanket, you need to check this out. This cooling blanket reduces your body temperature up to 10 degrees in just 5 minutes, the brand claims. It's available in four colors.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
I use this spray all year, but it really comes through in the clutch in the summer because it's heat activated. In my experience, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray waterproofs hair, gives shine, blocks humidity, and decreases frizz. However, you need to make sure you use it correctly. Yes, you can spray it in hair and let it air dry, but activating it with the heat from your hair dryer is key. Here's my routine:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
This product has 40,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car
This gel is a quick way to remove dirt and dust from your car, keyboard, drawers, remote control, and other tough-to-clean spaces. It has 36,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik
If you want your jewelry to sparkle like new, this $9 cleaning pen is a must-have. It has 38,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who love how easy it is to use, praising it for removing years of dirt and grime.
This pen is quick and easy to use. Just twist and brush for your jewelry to sparkle like new.
Selizo Padded Bralettes for Women
This is such a great deal for 6 bralettes. They're super comfortable and they have removable padding. These sets have 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yeokou Women's Cotton Linen Short Overalls
Overalls are making a comeback, for sure. Wear these over a bralette, swimsuit, or t-shirt. There are 13 colors to choose from.
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
This portable steamer is great for silk, chiffon, cotton, wool, and nylon among other fabrics. It has 64,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are three colors to choose from.
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
If you want a fan, but you don't feel like holding one, this neck fan is just what you need. It comes in a handful of colors and it has 23,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Eomenie Women's One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control Cutout
Rock a swimsuit that's stylish and smoothing with built-in tummy control. There are 26 colors to choose from and this style has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hismile v34 Colour Corrector, Purple Teeth Whitening, Tooth Stain Removal
The Hismile v34 Colour Corrector is a purple paste that cancels out the yellow undertones in your teeth, according to the brand. I've been using it for a few weeks and the results have given me an extra reason to smile. I'm not the only one who adores this product. It has 9,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brush your teeth as you normally would with your preferred toothpaste. Then, put the Hismile v34 Colour Corrector on a toothbrush and gently brush your teeth in circular moments for about two minutes before rinsing. It's an enjoyable, quick experience that doesn't irritate my teeth or enhance sensitivity issues.
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Dry and style your hair at the same time with this heated styling brush from Revlon. Get a sleek, straight style or a bouncy blowout look. This product has 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in several colors.
A shopper said, "Wow is the only way I can describe this! I actually enjoyed straightening my hair! Cut my styling in 1/2 than my older round brush! The size and shape of it covers so much more hair at a time too! Wish I found this sooner but so happy I found it now."
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair (Set of 2)
If you want a sleek ponytail, bun, or a half-up-half-down look, finish your style with some hair wax.
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy). This hair care essential has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You've seen it all over TikTok, so what are you waiting for? Just get your shop on.
Fochst Crystal Hair Eraser
This TikTok-famous hair removal tool is super easy to use. No refills or recharges are required and it is reusable for up to 3 years. It comes in four colors and has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dokotoo Womens Comfy Drawstring Casual Elastic Waist Pocketed Shorts
These shorts feel comfortable and look polished, which makes them a perfect choice whether you're dressing up or dressing down. There are a ton of colors to choose from and they have pockets. They're available in sizes ranging from small to 3X. Amazon shoppers left 6,200+ 5-star reviews.
SKIN1004 Zombie Pack- Set of 8
The SKIN1004 Zombie Pack addresses eight skincare concerns with just one mask, according to the brand. SKIN1004 claims that it reduces lines and wrinkles, lifts skin, clears up acne, tightens enlarged pores, hydrates, improves skin texture by removing dead skin cells, brightens, and balance pH levels. As someone with a wide variety of skincare issues, I have been super happy with the results of using this mask. My most major concern is the visibility of pores and this mask makes a visible difference every time I use it.
Aside from the spectacular results, this mask is so fun to use. It comes with a brush and when I apply it, I look like a 108-year-old zombie for 15 minutes. After taking it off, my skin is refined, lifted, and clear. I don't love the smell, but I think the results are worth it, and so do the 7,000+ 5-star Amazon shoppers who left five-star reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Fleece Romper
We all need a "one and done" outfit. No mixing and matching with other pieces. Just wearing a romper is so much easier. Get this one in every color. There are 16 to choose from, by the way. The Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Terry Fleece Romper has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask
This is a fun face mask to use. Apply it like you normally would. In minutes, it will bubble up. Then, remove the foam, which is formulated with charcoal that absorbs dirt from the pores, the brand claims.
The Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask has 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is the strangest thing I have ever purchased.....that is oddly satisfying. It's like a bath bomb for your face. I have super sensitive skin (especially on my face) so I was a little hesitant to buy this. I can report I did not have any skin reactions to this face wash and my skin actually looked noticeably better after using."
Cliganic 10 Pack Mosquito Repellent Bracelets
Of course, bug spray is an outdoor essential, but it may be easy to forget an application. This bracelet is great way to make sure you stay on top of bug bite prevention. According to the brand, these bracelets last for 10 days after being opened. This product has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper shared, "LIFESAVER. Ok, I usually get eaten alive my mosquitoes…I went camping and bought these because I didn't want to be covered in bug spray. I didn't get a single bite all weekend. I kept it in my ankle, and so did my friend's daughter. I was literally standing at dinner one night watching those suckers swarm people…and I had not one single bite! I will 100% but again!"
Renpho Eye Massager with Heat, Bluetooth Music Heated Massager for Migraines, Relax and Reduce Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep
I love this eye mask. It has heat, it vibrates, it massages, and it's Bluetooth-compatible. I pair it with my phone and listen to my favorite podcast. It has 12,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in four colors.
17 Mile Gold Hoop Earrings Set
This is just such an incredible deal for 6 pairs of earrings. The bundle has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4 Pack
These headrest hooks will keep the contents of your bag from spilling out everywhere. It's also great for kids to hang their backpacks, so there's enough space for everyone to fit comfortably in the car. You can choose between four colors. These hooks have 36,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dokotoo Floral Print Blouses
A puff sleeve top is cute for the office, school, vacations, and pretty much anywhere. It comes in 12 stylish prints.
Yankee Candles
A great ambiance is all about the candles. There are so many Yankee Candle scents that are perfect for any season and mood. These have 62,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amacool Portable Camping Fan with LED Lantern- 40H Work Time Rechargeable Battery Operated
It can be so tough getting to sleep if you're sweating and uncomfortable. This portable fan is rechargeable and a must-have for your tent. It has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "The perfect portable fan for any situation. I originally purchased this fan to go camping with my fiancé on a road trip throughout the Pac NW. it was unseasonably warm, very dry... wildfires raging off in the distance around what felt like every turn. Needless to say, I was beyond thrilled to have this little fan easily hanging up in the tent, the picnic table... heck we even used it at one of the few motels we stayed at, that didn't have a working air-conditioner."
Colgate Optic White ComfortFit Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light and Whitening Pen, Works with iPhone and Android
You'll want to showcase your smile when you add this teeth whitening system to your routine. The LED light plugs into your phone and each treatment only takes 10 minutes.
A shopper said, "Cleaned teeth well. Went from having light yellow teeth to full white in a week and a half. Would recommend."
Ovolta Portable Air Conditioner
This is portable air conditioner is a budget-friendly option for sure. It has 3 speeds, LED lights, and it's great for a small room or even for a tent while you're camping.
An Amazon shopper raved,"I purchased this portable air conditioner to be used in my baby's nursery. It works great!! Cools down the room just at the right temperature... I can take it anywhere in the house. I've used it in my kitchen to cook it down. A few nights my older son has used it in his room and he said it cooled down his room really fast. If you don't wanna go and buy a big air conditioner and put it In the window I would get one of these!!!"
Rita Hazan Shine Gloss
If you want super shiny hair, this is what you need. This product was created by celebrity colorist Rita Hazan. Shampoo your hair, put this gloss on, massage it through your strands, and rinse it out.
OQQ Workout Outfits
There's just something about a matching set that makes you feel so put-together, right? This set is the perfect workout motivation. It's also comfy for lounging around. Amazon has 33 colorways and this set has 5,100+ 5-star reviews.
Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress
This is the perfect summer dress. It comes in so many colors with short-sleeve, sleeveless, and 3/4 sleeve options to choose from. This style has 33,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Still shopping at Amazon? You'll love these $25 leggings with 35,900+ 5-star reviews that survived my workouts, washing machine, and weight fluctuations.