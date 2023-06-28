Wayfair 4th of July 2023 Sale: Shop the Best Up to 70% Off Summer Home, Kitchen & Tech Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no time like right now to revamp your space for the summer, especially since Wayfair's 4th of July savings event is finally here with up to 70% off deals on furniture, small appliances, home decorations and so much more.
Wayfair is always the place to shop for home essentials, but it's especially the place to shop right now, thanks to the amazing sale prices. There are tons of incredible deals on functional and stylish pieces that look way more expensive than they actually are. Since there are so many new sale items, we rounded up some of our favorite Wayfair deals that will fit perfectly with anyone's design aesthetic.
From NutriBullet blender sets and Cuisinart stand mixers to rustic media consoles for hundreds of dollars off and more, Wayfair has some jaw-dropping home and kitchen finds that everyone needs to shop. Hurry to Wayfair's 4th of July sale before the deals come to an end!
Ebern Designs Deppy Coffee Table
This ultra-chic contemporary coffee table will be a great addition to your living room space. It's sleek and super easy to put together, according to reviewers.
Gracie Oaks Neelon 58-inch Media Console
Over 34,000 reviewer love this beautifully designed media console, which is on sale for $257 instead of the usual $635 price. The barn-style doors are not only super stylish, but functional, too. It's a great piece to add to your living room or bedroom for a rustic touch.
Mcglade End Table
Score 75% off on this sleek and minimally designed end table that will look great in any space, no matter your design style. It's available in lots of colors, too.
4 Drawer Vertical Storage Dresser with Wood Top & Fabric Pull Drawers
This storage dresser is perfect for any space, and you can get it on sale for up to 68% off in black or white. The dresser is super easy to build, according to hundreds of reviewers. Whether you use it to store clothing, bathroom essentials or for some extra storage space in your bedroom, it's a must-buy for just $70 instead of the usual $220 price.
Union Rustic Admir Cotton Printed Duvet Cover Set with Chenille
Elevate your bedroom with this printed duvet cover set that's on sale for just $80. The set comes with a Boho mid-century duvet and pillow shams, and is loved by over 1,600 reviewers.
Wayfair Basics® Brumbaugh Casual Textured Semi-Sheer Grommet Curtain Panel
Add these airy semi-sheer curtains to your living room or bedroom for just the right amount of brightness. They're currently on sale for just $11, and are loved by over 3,000 reviewers. Plus, the curtains are machine washable.
13.2 Gallons Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can
Get this motion sensor trash can for just $62 during Wayfair's 4th of July sale. Over 11,000 reviewers say that it is easy to use and senses well, while one reviewer even says it looks "elegant."
Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
If you've been hoping to splurge on a quality stand mixer, now is the time to do it. Get this Cuisinart stand mixer for just $211 instead of the usual $460 price. It's super powerful and durable, and perfect for whipping up desserts, homemade pasta, grinding meats and more.
Aria Air Fryers 2 Liter Air Fryer
Replace your toaster, convection oven, microwave, deep fryer and more with this air fryer. Instead of waiting 15 minutes for a conventional oven to heat to 400°, this air fryer takes just seconds. It's also available in four chic colors!
NutriBullet Personal Blender
Use this personal blender to make frozen drinks, purees, frozen desserts and dips so easily. The powerful NutriBullet can blend up all of your favorite vegetables and fruits in just minutes.
Staub Ceramic 2-piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set
Whether you're whipping up yummy desserts or roasting meats and vegetables, this Staub baking dish set will come in handy. Not only do the ceramic baking dishes look great, but they're also dishwasher and microwave safe, nonstick and highly scratch resistant, too!
Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Qt. Ice Cream Maker
Summertime is the perfect opportunity to dabble in some ice cream making. Luckily, this Cuisinart soft serve and ice cream maker is currently on sale for over $100 off its original price. One reviewer writes, "Makes high quality ice cream just like bigger more expensive machines. Recipes included are simple and easy to make. Very easy assembly makes cleaning very fast."
