Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny Sandler Is All Grown Up During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Adam Sandler made his latest red carpet appearance a family affair.

The 56-year-old attended the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming Netflix movie The Out-Laws with his wife Jackie Sandler and their 14-year-old daughter Sunny. For the June 26 event, Adam kept things casual in blue and white Hawaiian shirt, gray pants and sneakers. Jackie looked chic in a cream-colored silk dress and a matching blazer, rounding out the look with a light pink clutch and a red lip.

Meanwhile, for her rare red carpet outing, Sunny opted for a baby blue and white floral dress with silver heels. The trio were all smiles as they posed together on the carpet. Only missing from the bunch was Adam and Jackie's oldest daughter Sadie, 17.

The Sandler family's night out comes days after Adam penned a touching tribute to his wife on their 20th anniversary.

"Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your "I do" was the best gift of my life," the Grown Ups star wrote on Instagram June 22 alongside of a snap from the couple's nuptials. "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids."

He added, "Let's keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always."