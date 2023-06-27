Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny Sandler Is All Grown Up During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Adam Sandler made his latest red carpet appearance a family affair.
The 56-year-old attended the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming Netflix movie The Out-Laws with his wife Jackie Sandler and their 14-year-old daughter Sunny. For the June 26 event, Adam kept things casual in blue and white Hawaiian shirt, gray pants and sneakers. Jackie looked chic in a cream-colored silk dress and a matching blazer, rounding out the look with a light pink clutch and a red lip.
Meanwhile, for her rare red carpet outing, Sunny opted for a baby blue and white floral dress with silver heels. The trio were all smiles as they posed together on the carpet. Only missing from the bunch was Adam and Jackie's oldest daughter Sadie, 17.
The Sandler family's night out comes days after Adam penned a touching tribute to his wife on their 20th anniversary.
"Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your "I do" was the best gift of my life," the Grown Ups star wrote on Instagram June 22 alongside of a snap from the couple's nuptials. "My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids."
He added, "Let's keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always."
But Adam is no stranger for showing love for his family. In fact, he's along with even included them in monumental moments in his career. Back in November, the Uncut Gems star used a speech written by Sadie and Sunny while accepting the Film Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards.
And proving just how well they know their dad, he explained that the girls left him instructions to address the audience "in that goofy Southern accent that you do all your dumb speeches in."
"It means a lot to him seeing how most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps or fake mini Oscars that say 'Father of the Year,'" Adam read, "which he sadly purchased himself while wandering in a self-pitying fog through the headshops of Times Square."
Giving a nod to themselves, the teens jokingly added in why they couldn't attend the event in person.
"We also wish we could be at tonight's award show with all of you sophisticated people," Adam continued, "but Daddy said, and we quote, 'I don't want to spend a whole night that's supposed to be about me and my greatness listening to you two newly pubetized buffoons screaming, 'Where is Timothée Chalamet and how can we legally squeeze that fine little Jewish ass of his?'"
But the girls found an upside to their absences, with the speech detailing how Sadie and Sunny joking plan on doing everything they're "not allowed to do when Daddy is home."
"Like eat his Yodels, try on his Spanx, or – dare we say – laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies," he read."The last time Daddy caught us chuckling away at the Meet the Parents trilogy, he immediately stormed into the room he calls 'The Screaming Room,' which we just call the shower, and bellowed out the phrase, 'Only the Sandman makes people laugh!'"