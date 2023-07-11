Amazon Prime Day 2023 Tech Deals: Save on Apple Watches, Samsung's Frame TV, Bose Headphones & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shop the Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Tech Deals
Sell Out Risk: Apple AirPods, $90 (originally $129)
Rare Deal: Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $160 (originally $350)
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Right now, you can shop this 9th Generation Apple iPad for just $249 in silver or space grey. The display and details are vibrant and clear, making it the perfect gadget for work, studying, watching movies or just playing around with.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones
If you don't have any "headphone flair" yet, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to shop this deal on the Bose wireless noise cancelling headphones. They're comfortable on the ears and have amazing sound quality, according to over 16,000 Amazon reviewers.
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series
Have you been itching to buy Samsung's luxe-looking Frame TV? Now is the time to do it! Right now, you can save big on The Frame and snag it for under $1,000. Reviewers are obsessed with the matte display and picture quality of the TV.
Apple Watch Series 8
Right now, you can shop this Apple Watch Series 8 on sale for $100 off. The crack resistant and swimproof smart watch works seamlessly with other Apple devices you might own. It has over 6,400 glowing reviews on Amazon, and is available in four versatile colors.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods are a super convenient and user-friendly device that every iPhone owner should take advantage of. The wireless earbuds are currently on sale for $90, and they have over 575,000 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
These Beats Studio3 noise cancelling headphones with over 36,000 reviews are currently on sale for almost $200 off its original price. Amazon shoppers love using them for their workouts or long travels.
HP Tango Smart Wireless Printer
This smart wireless printer is currently on sale at an unbeatable price. One reviewer gushes, "Perfect! I needed a small printer so I could print out return labels for packages. This thing is great! So easy to install with the app. Just a few clicks and you're all set. Connected via Wi-Fi. Print right from my phone. Would definitely recommend."
Anker 633 Magnetic Battery (MagGo)
This Anker Magnetic Battery is perfect for on-the-go use. Thousands of Amazon shoppers love the power bank, and one reviewer writes, "Amazing product! I use it almost daily when I'm just hanging out in my living room and my battery is dying. I can also add it to my fanny pack whenever I go out for the day which is amazing! I really liked it and I bought a second one for my husband in the light blue color."
4K Digital Camera for Photography and Video
You can use this 4K digital camera to capture all your summer memories. Now is the perfect time to shop it, since it's on sale for almost $100 off its original price. Hundreds of reviewers love the camera and say it "operates like cameras costing much more."
JBL CHARGE 5 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker with IP67 Waterproof and USB Charge
This portable and waterproof JBL speaker is a summer tech essential. The noise quality and battery life are superb, and thousands of reviewers say that it's totally worth the price.
