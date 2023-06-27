Sophia Culpo Seemingly Shades Ex Braxton Berrios and His Rumored Girlfriend Alix Earle

Watch : Sophia Culpo Talks Beauty & Dating Braxton Berrios

You can leave your sunglasses behind—because the forecast is looking partly shady.

Sophia Culpo appears to have made a statement regarding her ex-boyfriend Braxton Berrios and his rumored new love interest, Alix Earle, after the pair spent the weekend together in the Hamptons.

"Give it a few," Sophia captioned a since-deleted TikTok, per People, "but call me when the lovebombing ends. I gotchu #girltok #narcredflag."

When fans began speculating that the post was in response to Alix and Braxton's romantic weekend together—which she documented on TikTok without directly referencing the NFL player—Sophia took to her Instagram Story to clear the air.

"I'm sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn't that deep," the 26-year-old said in the June 26 post. "It really wasn't that deep. I'm literally getting texts from my friends like, 'I'm thinking of you, are you doing okay?' I'm good. I'm good. The internet is wild, but we're good."

E! News has reached out to reps for Sophia, Braxton and Alix for comment, but has not heard back.