Will Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas' Daughters Form a Jonas Cousins Band One Day? Kevin Says…

Will Next Generation of Jonas Stars Be All-FEMALE? Kevin Jonas says…

The Jonas cousins could be jamming out by the year 3000.

Kevin is reflecting on the funny family coincidences the he, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas have all become girl dads in recent years—something their parents, Kevin Sr. and Denise, are over the moon about.

"Grandma and grandpa are very, very excited," Kevin exclusively told E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m.). "They tried four times to have girls and now all girls now. It's pretty amazing—karma. But, no, it's one of those things where we love it."

The Jonas Brothers guitarist, 35, and his wife Danielle are parents to Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, while Joe, 33, and wife Sophie Turner welcomed their two daughters in 2020 and 2022. As for Nick, the 30-year-old and wife Priyanka Chopra share 17-month-old daughter Malti.

So does Kevin see the cousins following in their parents' boy band footsteps by forming their own girl group one day? He smiled, "We'll see."

While the cousins' musical futures remain to be seen, they will be joining their dads when the Jonas Brothers kick off their new U.S. tour, The Tour, this August.