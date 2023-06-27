Will Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas' Daughters Form a Jonas Cousins Band One Day? Kevin Says…

The Jonas cousins could be jamming out by the year 3000.
Kevin is reflecting on the funny family coincidences the he, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas have all become girl dads in recent years—something their parents, Kevin Sr. and Denise, are over the moon about.
"Grandma and grandpa are very, very excited," Kevin exclusively told E! News (airing tonight at 11 p.m.). "They tried four times to have girls and now all girls now. It's pretty amazing—karma. But, no, it's one of those things where we love it."
The Jonas Brothers guitarist, 35, and his wife Danielle are parents to Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, while Joe, 33, and wife Sophie Turner welcomed their two daughters in 2020 and 2022. As for Nick, the 30-year-old and wife Priyanka Chopra share 17-month-old daughter Malti.
So does Kevin see the cousins following in their parents' boy band footsteps by forming their own girl group one day? He smiled, "We'll see."
While the cousins' musical futures remain to be seen, they will be joining their dads when the Jonas Brothers kick off their new U.S. tour, The Tour, this August.
"It's going to be an interesting run this tour having a whole caravan of kids out there," Kevin noted. "It's going to be wonderful."
Before hitting the road, Kevin and younger brother Franklin Jonas' ABC reality competition series Claim to Fame—which follows unknown contestants related to famous celebrities trying to identify each other for a cash prize—returns for season two. Kevin promised fans will "absolutely be surprised by some of the reveals."
"Many times on this show that I thought I knew exactly who they were, I was so dead wrong," the musician noted. "But that's what the beauty of the show is. Going into it we're not given any information about who the contestants are. We don't know who they are related to, so we're playing along just the same as everyone at home."
As for what it's like co-hosting with his oldest brother, Franklin added, "This is my favorite thing to do. I love working with this guy, I love this show, it's so much fun."
Catch more of Kevin and Franklin on tonight's E! News at 11 p.m. Claim to Fame airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.