Amazon Prime Day 2023 Home & Kitchen Deals: Save Big on Dyson, Keurig, Nespresso & More Must-Have Brands

On the hunt for some incredible deals on home decor, furniture, tech and more? Look no further, because Amazon has everything you need right now at unbeatable prices. It's finally Amazon Prime Day, which means there are some wild deals from the most coveted brands that you don't want to miss out on.
There are thousands of items on sale during Amazon Prime Day, so if you don't know where to start, don't worry! We've rounded up some phenomenal deals on products for your home and kitchen. With deals on Dyson, Vitamix, Keurig, Nespresso, Christopher Knight, Martha Stewart and more, our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day home deals has got you covered. Whether you want to save big on a Dyson air purifier or shop affordable microfiber bedding, we've got that and more.
Keep scrolling to shop our roundup of the best home deals that Amazon Prime Day has to offer.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Home & Kitchen Deals 2023
Sell Out Risk: KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Tilt-Head Stand Mixer with Flex Edge Beater, $259 (originally $379)
Rare Deal: Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $349 (originally $499)
Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender with 1000-Watt Motor & 72 oz Dishwasher-Safe Total Crushing Pitcher for Smoothies, Shakes & Frozen Drinks,
This Ninja blender is super powerful and practical. The professional blender is perfect for whipping up smoothies, shakes, frozen drinks and more in large batches. It's the perfect kitchen essential for all your summer entertaining needs.
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ HP01 Air Purifier, Heater & Fan
Right now, you can shop this highly-rated Dyson air purifier, heater and fan on sale for over $100 off its original price. One shopper gushes, "Considering the size footprint, this unit puts out airflow that is incredible. Worth every penny."
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker
This Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker has over 12,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. Shoppers call it an "awesome little coffee maker," which is great if you're trying to save counterspace.
Elite Gourmet EG6201 Extra Deep Scratch Resistant Non-Stick Electric Skillet with Glass Vented Lid
This non-stick electric skillet is a #1 bestseller with over 3,900 glowing reviews. The dishwasher safe electric skillet is perfect for whipping up pancakes, sandwiches, veggies, desserts and so much more.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother
Now is the perfect time to shop this Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine and Milk Frother duo. The luxe coffee machine has over 1,900 glowing reviews on Amazon, and shoppers love that they can use it to achieve "barista quality coffee at home."
Cuisinart CSB-175SVP1 Smart Stick Two-Speed Hand Blender
This highly-rated two-speed hand blender from Cuisinart has amazing power and versatility. Thousands of shoppers love the hand blender, one reviewer even calling it "vital" to their kitchen. You can use it to make soups, smoothie bowls, dressings and more.
Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum
Cut your cleaning time in half with this Shark Robot Vacuum that has over 16,300 positive reviews. Shoppers call the robot vacuum a gamechanger, thanks to its long battery life powerful suction.
Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade
Now is the perfect time to buy this professional-grade Vitamix blender. It's currently $250 off its original price, and it works powerfully at a variety of speeds. You can use it to make large batches of smoothies, soups, dressings, sauces and so much more.
iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
This self-emptying iRobot Roomba robot vacuum really does it all. You can score it on sale for $300 off today. The machine avoids pet waste and cords, while allowing you to schedule multiple cleanings per day. It has ultra-powerful suction and edge-sweeping brushes that also clean corners and walls.
Rubbermaid Brilliance BPA Free Food Storage Containers with Lids
This set of 22 food storage containers and lids are BPA-free and odor-resistant. They are perfect for storing all your leftovers, meal prepping and more. The sleek set is currently on sale for $70, which is a great deal.
MARTHA STEWART 100% Cotton Bath Towels Set of Six
Now is the perfect time to shop these ultra-plush and absorbent cotton bath towels. The set of six towels is super soft to the touch. They feel so luxurious, but only cost $40 right now.
Christopher Knight Home Evelyn Mid Century Modern Fabric Arm Chair
If you're looking to elevate your space without breaking the bank, snag this Christopher Knight arm chair that has a chic and contemporary look. It's on sale for $151 instead of the usual $200 price.
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber 4 Piece Bed Sheet Set
This Amazon Basics microfiber four-piece bed sheet set has over 471,000 rave reviews. One reviewer gushes, "Looks very good and is soft. These are lightweight sheets (as per the description) and feel nice to sleep in."
