Yes, You Can Stay at Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse Because Life in Plastic Is Fantastic

Watch : See Margot Robbie's Tour of Barbie's Dream House

Come on, Barbie...let's go party!

The real-life version of the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse will soon be available to book on Airbnb—yes, really! While Barbie is preparing for her big-screen debut in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film—starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling—Ken is handing over the keys to two lucky guests for a limited number of overnight stays.

The oceanfront mansion, which is fittingly located in sunny Malibu, Calif., is best described as a picture-perfect paradise with its massive backyard that features an outdoor Barbie-Q space, a relaxing seating area for views of the beach and a larger-than-life pool (complete with lounge chairs and Ken-themed floaties, of course).

As for the indoor area? You'll get to enjoy other fantastic perks, like being able to boogie the night away to the Barbie soundtrack on the disco dancefloor. Plus, get the ultimate R&R in the Kendom saloon—a fancy way of saying Ken's cowboy-themed bedroom.