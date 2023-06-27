Yes, You Can Stay at Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse Because Life in Plastic Is Fantastic

Come on, Barbie...let's go party!
The real-life version of the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse will soon be available to book on Airbnb—yes, really! While Barbie is preparing for her big-screen debut in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film—starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling—Ken is handing over the keys to two lucky guests for a limited number of overnight stays.
The oceanfront mansion, which is fittingly located in sunny Malibu, Calif., is best described as a picture-perfect paradise with its massive backyard that features an outdoor Barbie-Q space, a relaxing seating area for views of the beach and a larger-than-life pool (complete with lounge chairs and Ken-themed floaties, of course).
As for the indoor area? You'll get to enjoy other fantastic perks, like being able to boogie the night away to the Barbie soundtrack on the disco dancefloor. Plus, get the ultimate R&R in the Kendom saloon—a fancy way of saying Ken's cowboy-themed bedroom.
So, how can you live life in plastic? Starting July 17 at 10 a.m. PT, fans can book Ken's bedroom in the Malibu DreamHouse here for two individual one-night stays for up to two guests each on July 21 and July 22.
Best of all? All stays are free of charge thanks to Ken. According to Airbnb, he wasn't able to figure out how to put a price on the listing. Moreover, everyone staying in Barbieland gets to take home "a piece of the Kendom," the brand said in a press release, "with their very own set of yellow-and-pink Impala skates and surfboards."
Before you mark your calendars and set your alarms, take a peek inside the Barbie Malibu DreamHouse below.