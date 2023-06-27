Why Taylor Lautner Doesn't Want a Twilight Reboot

Watch : Taylor Lautner Addresses Hateful Comments About His Appearance

Forget Edward and Jacob, Taylor Lautner is Team No Reboot.

The Twilight alum recently weighed in on the possibility that the franchise—based on Stephenie Meyer's book series—would be turned into a TV series. While on the Chicks in the Office podcast's June 23 episode, Taylor admitted that his first reaction to hearing about the possibility of a new adaptation was a simple, "Hm that's interesting."

But after hosts Maria Ciuffe and Francesca Mariano expressed their hesitation, citing Kristen Stewart's masterful "awkward and dry" performance as Bella Swan, the 31-year-old agreed wholeheartedly.

"I know, I know," the 31-year-old, who played Jacob Black in the films, said. "It's tricky I think I am with you guys. I don't know what they have in mind."

And although they aren't looking for a Twilight reboot, they had no issue reminiscing on some of Jacob's famous lines from the franchise. Specifically, how popular his line 'Where the hell you been loca?' has become in the more than a decade since Twilight: New Moon was released in 2009.