Discover These 16 Indiana Jones Gifts in This Treasure-Filled Guide

"It's not the years, honey. It's the mileage," our favorite action-adventure icon slash renowned archaeologist, Indiana Jones, once said. But, it now actually is "the years" because the fifth and final Indiana Jones movie is coming out in just a couple days after 41 years since Raiders of the Lost Ark.
The Indiana Jones franchise has been such a hallmark in Hollywood since we first saw Harrison Ford on our screens donning the famous hat, leather jacket, and whip. These movies have found their home in the hearts of so many, and we're not ready to say goodbye to the series just yet.
We've got 16 gifts for the Indiana Jones fan in your life from shirts and stickers to puzzles and posters to ensure that the legacy of these action-packed, globe-trotting adventures live on. This is your map to the coolest Indiana Jones themed treasures.
Indiana Jones 4-Pack Puzzle Set
If you've got some extra time on your hands, puzzles are always a great option. This set comes with 4 different puzzles, each with 500 pieces, "inspired by Indiana Jones movie posters."
Indiana Jones Inspired Car Decal
Take Indy with you on all your road trips and adventures with this car decal. "Easy to put on. I can easily spot my car in a crowded parking lot," one customer writes
LEGO Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Temple of the Golden Idol Building Kit
LEGO came out with their 2023 Indiana Jones sets, and this one is the biggest and coolest of the three. As the franchise comes to a close, talk a trip down memory lane with this scene from the very first movie.
Indiana Jones Trilogy Minimalist Poster Set
This poster set is just the thing to add something fun and fandom-inspired to your wall with a minimalist style that keeps everything nice and simple.
Vintage 1984 Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 7-Up Glasses
For the Indiana Jones die-hard fans, these are vintage, collectible glasses which were a part of the "7-Up sponsored promotional set of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom glasses."
Monopoly Indiana Jones Game
When you mix everyone's favorite board game and everyone's favorite action-adventure movie, you've got an elite combo. This Indiana Jones themed Monopoly game is perfect to play with friends and family as you collect iconic places and artifacts from the series.
Baby Doctor Jones Halloween Costume Bodysuit
If you're an Indiana Jones fan who wants to extend the love to the little one in your life, this baby bodysuit is exactly what you need. One shopper writes, "They are well made and soft and perfect for photo shoots and just fun!"
Funko Pop! Movies: Indiana Jones - Raiders of The Lost Ark
You can't go wrong with a Funko Pop! figure for any fan in your life. This classic Indiana Jones Funko Pop! from Raiders of the Lost Ark, is a perfect addition to your collection.
Vintage Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Shirt
This retro style design is super trendy and cute, and everyone is getting these shirts for their favorite characters and celebs. If you are an Indiana Jones or Harrison Ford fan, how can you say no?
Indiana Jones Necktie
Spice up your wardrobe with an Indiana Jones necktie! You can choose from 5 cool designs to show off your love for the franchise. What a great conversation starter, am I right?
Disney Indiana Jones Snakes Quote Wood Wall Decor
Not only does this piece of wall decor have one of Indy's most iconic lines, it also has a really cool western design!
Indiana Jones Raiders Of The Lost Ark Adventure Icons T-Shirt
Say you want a shirt that's a bit more subtle, Amazon has some great options.This t-shirt uses some of the most iconic symbols from the franchise to make a really cool design. You can also get this design on long-sleeves, zip-up jackets, hoodies, and more.
Indiana Jones Candle
This leather scented candle is made after Indiana Jones's famous leather jacket and whip. A reviewer says, "So excited to give this gift. A must for an Indiana Jones fan."
Indiana Jones Stainless Steel Tumbler
If you're always rushing to your next adventure like Indiana Jones, you need this stainless steel tumbler to take all your drinks to go.
Grail Diary Indiana Jones Journal
You can get a detailed replica of Dr. Henry Jones's grail diary from the Last Crusade movie where he wrote down all his findings about the Holy Grail.
