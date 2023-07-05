Bachelor Nation's Jason Tartick Shares How He and Kaitlyn Bristowe Balance Privacy in the Public Eye

Knowing what to share on social media and what to keep private can be a thorny process—especially if your love life has played out in public like it has for Bachelor Nation's Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe.
So how does the engaged couple strike a balance? By focusing on the right reasons.
"Whether it's professional world, personal world, financial, whatever world it is that you're dealing with," Jason explained to E! News in an exclusive interview, "it's about expectation setting and communication."
And while the online world isn't always a bed of roses, he's learned from Kaitlyn that you can't get too lost in the weeds of what other people think.
"You can't live a life constantly worrying about what the repercussions are about what you say," the Trading Secrets podcast host said, later adding, "At the end of the day, you know who you are, you're confident in who you are, you're growing into who you are. And if people are going to judge you for that, then they judge you for that."
Jason has certainly grown since his journey began in 2018 on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. (He later met Kaitlyn in 2019 while recording an episode of her podcast.)
"If anybody stays the same over five years," he continued, "I don't think you're growing as a person....I remember five years ago thinking about therapy. I was like, 'Oh, I don't need therapy. Everything's great.' I now go to therapy every three weeks. But I think one of the things that is still in my heart and has always been in my heart is my drive to really make an impact."
This drive has also led Jason to new business opportunities, like this paid partnership with Wyndham Rewards to promote its Cubicle Caddie—a golf cart designed to help people work from the green.
"Without pivoting and making the most of each pivot, places like this and experiences like this don't exist," he said while calling in from the cart. "It's pretty special."