Bachelor Nation's Jason Tartick Shares How He and Kaitlyn Bristowe Balance Privacy in the Public Eye

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Aren't Rushing to the Altar

Knowing what to share on social media and what to keep private can be a thorny process—especially if your love life has played out in public like it has for Bachelor Nation's Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

So how does the engaged couple strike a balance? By focusing on the right reasons.

"Whether it's professional world, personal world, financial, whatever world it is that you're dealing with," Jason explained to E! News in an exclusive interview, "it's about expectation setting and communication."

And while the online world isn't always a bed of roses, he's learned from Kaitlyn that you can't get too lost in the weeds of what other people think.

"You can't live a life constantly worrying about what the repercussions are about what you say," the Trading Secrets podcast host said, later adding, "At the end of the day, you know who you are, you're confident in who you are, you're growing into who you are. And if people are going to judge you for that, then they judge you for that."